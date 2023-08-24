Rachel Morin Murder: Sheriff Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Suspect, Fears ‘He’ll Do It Again’

Authorities in Maryland have put up a reward for information leading to the suspect in the murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help identify a man whose DNA was found along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, where Morin, a mother of five, was murdered on Aug. 5.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives traced the man's DNA to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles six months ago.

Reward flyer from Harford County Sheriff's Office Harford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Home security camera footage of the man showed the side of his face and the back of his head and body. Authorities in Los Angeles and Maryland have not yet been able to identify him.

But they believe the man is Hispanic and in his early to mid-20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.

While speaking to The Messenger, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police do not know the suspect's location, leading them to believe he could be "anywhere" in the country.

While Gahler couldn't disclose it further, he told The Messenger that the department received a tip that he believes "will probably be significant in the prosecution" of Morin's killer.

"We are working aggressively, and we would love nothing more than to be able to announce an arrest, but this has not proven to be the case yet," Gahler said.

Gahler said his office and Los Angeles police have since been working 'hand in hand" since the link between the two crimes came to light.

"We have 10 detectives dedicated to this case, working it hard," he explained. "And I think that LA has twice that, at a minimum, assisting us with everything that needs to be done on that end."

When reached by The Messenger this week, the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately offer further information about the current investigation or the previous home invasion case.

Rachel Morin, 37 Rachel Morin/Facebook

As of now, police do not think Morin knew the suspect and believe he acted alone.

Gahler said the department has increased patrols in the county over the last three weeks to help quell concerns from residents. Still, he wants the public to remember that the suspect is dangerous and could attack again.

"To be too focused on the fact that this happened on a trail is to not be mindful that it could happen anywhere," he told The Messenger.

"This is a guy who has shown he has absolutely no regard for human life," Gahler continued. "We've said this was a violent attack, and that is accurate. If he's not apprehended. I have no doubt in my mind nor to my investigators that he'll do it again."

A GoFundMe page to raise funds for Morin's funeral has raised over $52,000.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (410) 836-7788. Tips can also be sent to rmtisps@harfrodsheriff.org.