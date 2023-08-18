Boyfriend of Maryland Hiker Found Murdered Calls Suspect Captured on Video ‘Scum of the Earth’

The boyfriend of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin has reacted to video that police released late Thursday of the suspect in her killing.

Richard Tobin took to Facebook last night, moments after authorities released video footage from a home invasion in California that happened earlier this year and allegedly involved the same individual Maryland police believe ambushed Morin on Maryland's popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail.

Investigators claim DNA recovered from the scene of Morin's murder matched DNA lifted from the California home where the man had illegally entered.

"I hope they found this scum of the earth," Tobin wrote in a post, calling for "justice for Rachel."

Tobin also wrote in his post that he loves Morin.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler previously called Morin a “victim of a violent homicide." Facebook

The footage of the suspect only shows the side of his face, and the back of his head and body. He is seen being escorted from a home; the owner slams the door shut as the suspect shuffles out of frame.

Screenshots from surveillance footage of the suspected killer Harford County Sheriff's Office

Investigators claim the shirtless man is Hispanic and in his early to mid-20s. He is estimated to stand 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Authorities have not yet been able to determine the suspect's identity.

Police do not believe the 37-year-old mom of five knew her killer, who they think acted alone. Detectives have not commented on a possible motive for the murder.

Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5 after she failed to return home from her evening jog on the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland. Less than 24 hours later, her body was discovered by member of the community.

A GoFundMe page launched to raise funds for Morin's funeral said she fought for her life, a she body bore defensive wounds.