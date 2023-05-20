Race Horse Havnameltdown Euthanized After ‘Non-Operable’ Injury at Pimlico

A racehorse, Havnameltdown, was euthanized on Saturday after suffering a "non-operable" injury during the Chick Lang Stakes before the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

Jockey Luis Saez was "stable and conscious" following the incident, and was brought to Sinani Hospital in Baltimore for evaluation, the horse's owners, 1/ST Racing, said in a statement.

Havnameltdown, a 3-year-old colt, received on-track medical attention from "an expert team of veterinarians led by Dr. Dionne Benson," the owners said.

Benson observed the horse suffered a non-operable left fore fetlock injury.

"Due to the severity and prognosis of the injury, Dr. Benson and her counterparts made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Havnameltdown," the statement says.

"The loss of Havnameltdown will be felt across the entire horse racing community, and everyone at the Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST Racing extends our heartfelt condolences to Havnameltdown's connections."

Trainer Bob Baffert said his team was "devastated" by the loss.

"This is a shock to everyone at our barn who love and care for these horses every day," Baffert said in a tweet.

"Havnameltdown was obviously hit pretty hard coming out of the gate. We don’t know if that contributed to the injury, but we will be fully transparent with those reviewing this terrible accident," Baffert added.

"Right now, our thoughts are with Luis Saez and we are hopeful he will be okay."

Havnameltdown during morning track work ahead of the Saudi Cup 2023 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on February 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Havnameltdown’s death comes on another major race day, in the aftermath of the Kentucky Derby being overshadowed by seven fatalities at Churchill Downs over a span of 10 days.

The favorite at 4-5 for the $200,000 dirt race and breaking from the inside No. 1 post, Havnameltdown was bumped out of the gate by No. 2 Ryvit and broke a step slow but continued running in the 6-furlong race. Havnameltdown and Ryvit, the eventual race winner, were out in front of the pack coming around the second turn.

Fans in the crowd at Pimlico Race Course gasped when the horse stumbled before the final turn and tossed Saez. In an incongruous scene, at the same time Saez and Havnameltdown were being looked at, 2Pac’s “California Love” continued blaring from infield speakers set up right near where it happened.

Baffert has horses running on Preakness weekend for the first time in two years after returning from a suspension stemming from 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed drug test.

He was not able to enter horses in the Derby either of the past two years as part of a decision by Churchill Downs. He could not have any in the 2022 Preakness or Belmont because of a 90-day ban in Kentucky respected by Maryland and New York.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.