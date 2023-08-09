Raccoon Terrorizes Neighborhood, Sends Multiple People to the ER: ‘Raccoons?! What’s Going On?’

Hell hath no fury like a mother defending her babies — including a mother raccoon. An Oregon neighborhood has been learning this firsthand as residents report being attacked by a mother raccoon, resulting in multiple E.R. visits and pet dogs being injured.
Jordan Barbeau told local outlet KGW that she first noticed the family of raccoons, a mother and four babies, near her home in Northwest Portland in July. But the mother proved to be dangerous after she attacked Barbeau’s husband and two dogs while they were out on a walk one night.
“No warning, no hissing, no growl, it just came right out,” Barbeau told KGW. By the time her husband had been able to kick the raccoon away, it had sliced open the ear of one of her dogs and left puncture wounds in the other’s leg.
Now, the mother has struck again, attacking a woman and her dog on the night of Aug. 1. Video footage captured from Barbeau’s house showed the woman screaming and the dog barking during the 18-second-long attack.
- What’s a raccoon dog and did it give us covid? Explaining viral hosts and complicated spillover pathways
- Millions Are Sweating Through July on Urban ‘Heat Islands’
- Toronto Issues Raccoon Warning After Spike in Bites This Year
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- Caught on Camera: Raccoon Wreaks Havoc at Philadelphia Airport
- Raccoon Euthanized After Brought to Pet Store for Nail Trim and Kissed By Customers
“Not only was her dog bitten but she was bitten on the leg at least in two spots,” Barbeau told KGW. “When she went to the ER they actually told her that she was not the first person to come in for a raccoon bite just that week.”
In an effort to warn her neighbors about the attacks, Barbeau has made a sign on a street tree hoping to catch people’s attention. Some people, like neighbor Devan Freeman, could not believe what they were reading, “That's ridiculous,” she told KGW. “Raccoons?! What's going on?”
But the residents feel quite stuck about the situation. According to KOIN 6, Barbeau said that Multnomah County Animal Services and the Portland Police Bureau do not deal with raccoons, and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will euthanize the animals, but will not relocate them due to research about disease spread and the difficulty raccoons have adjusting to new habitats.
“We called around to see who might be able to help remove them from the neighborhood and it’s just a dead end every time,” Barbeau told KOIN 6.
The Barbeaus have hired a professional wildlife control company to put catch-and-release traps around their property, and ODFW has begun offering raccoon traps to the residents in the area.
Now, all the residents can do is wait. ODFW recommended that residents avoid walking their dogs at night and leaving out things that may attract raccoons, like food waste. The department said it is common for raccoons to become aggressive toward dogs, especially when they have babies.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews