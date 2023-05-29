Raccoon Euthanized After Brought to Pet Store for Nail Trim and Kissed By Customers
The raccoon did not have rabies but officials said it was possible it carried other diseases
A raccoon in Maine was euthanized after it was brought to a Petco store for a nail trim and multiple customers kissed it.
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said Sunday that the raccoon had to be tested for rabies, and there is no way to conduct the test nonfatally.
The raccoon did not have rabies, Latti said, but it’s possible it carried other diseases. Latti also chided an unnamed woman for bringing the raccoon into the Auburn, Maine, pet store on Tuesday, saying it created an avoidable public health risk.
Several people in the store touched and kissed the animal, Latti said, which was very dangerous because rabies is fatal for humans once they begin to show symptoms.
It was not clear if the raccoon was domesticated. Raccoons are considered wildlife in Maine and illegal for individuals to possess.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
