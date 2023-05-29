The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Raccoon Euthanized After Brought to Pet Store for Nail Trim and Kissed By Customers

    The raccoon did not have rabies but officials said it was possible it carried other diseases

    Published |Updated
    Ben Kesslen
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A raccoon in Maine was euthanized after it was brought to a Petco store for a nail trim and multiple customers kissed it. 

    Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said Sunday that the raccoon had to be tested for rabies, and there is no way to conduct the test nonfatally.

    The raccoon did not have rabies, Latti said, but it’s possible it carried other diseases. Latti also chided an unnamed woman for bringing the raccoon into the Auburn, Maine, pet store on Tuesday, saying it created an avoidable public health risk. 

    Several people in the store touched and kissed the animal, Latti said, which was very dangerous because rabies is fatal for humans once they begin to show symptoms. 

    Read More

    It was not clear if the raccoon was domesticated. Raccoons are considered wildlife in Maine and illegal for individuals to possess. 

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Raccoon
    Ian Gwinn/Getty Images
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.