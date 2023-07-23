Rabbi Says Tree of Life Shooter Hasn’t Sought Forgiveness ‘in Any Way’ as Victims Recount Horrors to Jury
Many of the area’s Jewish scholars say Robert Bowers is past the point of forgiveness
As a jury prepares to hear more testimony Monday on whether a gunman convicted of shooting 11 Jewish worshippers inside the Tree of life synagogue should be sentenced to death, members of the Pittsburgh Jewish community say they cannot forgive a shooter who has still not repented.
“As far as I know, that perpetrator hasn’t sought forgiveness in any way,” said Danny Schiff, foundation scholar at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “Given that he has not sought forgiveness, there is really no process that would be possible.”
Robert Bowers, 50, faces the final phase in his criminal trial, leaving a jury just one last decision–whether he should be executed or get life in prison without parole.
Bowers was convicted last month of all 63 federal charges against him, including 22 capital offenses by the same jury.
The trial has triggered a host of emotions as painful testimony from the victims’ family and friends was given last week. .
Many described the vibrant lives and the “void” left behind after Bowers’ hate fueled attack on Oct. 27, 2018.
“These were not victims who could run away or fight back. They were easy prey," federal prosecutor Vasquez Schmitt told jurors.
She asked the jury to hold Bowers accountable, calling the death penalty a "verdict of justice."
Bowers’ defense team tried to pin focus on his childhood which they characterized as traumatic and unstable in testimony last week.
Many of the area’s Jewish scholars say Bowers’ is past the point of forgiveness, which requires process and effort on both sides, reported the newspaper.
“Forgiveness shouldn’t be viewed as more emotionally healthy than people who haven’t found forgiveness,”Maggie Feinstein, a therapist and director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership in Pittsburgh said to the outlet. “When you can understand the anger you hold for having been wronged, you can figure out what to do with that anger – there are ways to cope with that anger or to hold it in your life in a way that’s healthy without feeling like you are carrying it as a weight.”
Rabbi Schiff said Bowers “needs to be seeking forgiveness for it to be something we would ever consider,” adding that “the one area where forgiveness is highly problematic and some may say impossible is murder.”
Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of the New Light congregation that was holding a service on the lower level when Bowers’ attacked. He hid in a storage closet but couldn't save one congregant who peeked out of the room to see if the coast was clear.
He said he has not forgiven Bowers.
“Personally, I feel very wounded,” he said. “I lost friends that day. I lost people that I had really come to love.”
