Quiz Team Dressed as KKK, Called Themselves ‘Give Us a Klu’: Just ‘A Bit of Fun’

A group of New Zealanders is expressing shock and outrage following an incident where a team dressed up as the Ku Klux Klan for a trivia night event under the name “Give us a Klu.”

The men wore pointy white hoods and white robes while carrying a can of petrol to the Kaimai Settlers Committee quiz night at a community center in the Western Bay of Plenty on Saturday night.

According to the New Zealand Herald, locals were "outraged" that the group of men were not removed from the event.

The committee members said they did not remove the group from the event because no one seemed offended by the group’s costumes. Some quiz night attendees even defended the group's costumes and called it "a bit of fun" and excused the behavior as the men just being "rural people," according to the New Zealand media outlet Stuff.

The committee said they were initially concerned about the group’s costumes, but "nobody approached anyone with concerns at the time or throughout the night. Had they had, we would have acted," a committee representative told the New Zealand Herald.

Eventually, the committee expressed remorse over the situation.

"The fundraising committee deplores the behaviour of the quiz team. This type of behavior is not acceptable in any community." The statement also said the committee "regrets it did not have a procedure in place to ask the team to leave when it arrived at the event. In the future, it will ensure there are adequate procedures in place to stop anything like this happening again."

The KKK is a white supremacist organization founded in the late 19th century and is known for the violence, intimidation, and terrorization of minority groups such as Blacks, immigrants, Catholics, Jewish people, Muslims, Latin Americans, and more.

The committee said the group of men apologized to the committee and expressed grief over the situation. The team wrote to the committee that it was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed by its poor judgment and lack of awareness about the gravity of the situation."

The committee has since urged the team to apologize to the public.

One attendee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the publication that the group was commended for their "dedication" to the costumes as they refused to take them off when they were drinking. The committee denied that the group was commended.

The same attendee thought she was misinterpreting the group’s costumes at first, as she thought there was no way they would have dressed in such an offensive manner.

However, the gravity of the situation soon dawned on her. She also said when the group walked into the venue, she had her back to the door, but there was an audible gasp from the crowd that made her head turn.

"The noise [the crowd made] was really hard to describe," she said. The attendee added that she felt intimidated by the group of men.

"It made me feel sick," she said.