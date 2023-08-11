Quick-Thinking Staff Thwarted a Thief’s Attempt to Steal a $7,000 Violin from a Music Store

Staff at a Pompano Beach music store, Fiddlershop, prevented a suspected robber from stealing again when they recognized the man who had previously stolen merchandise.

During the Wednesday incident, the alleged thief was spotted "in all black" with a second individual, wearing a colorful bucket hat, as reported by WSVN.

“Well he rang the doorbell, he came in and asked to see some instruments and violins,” said store owner Pierre Holstein, “and Charlie, who was helping him, asked him what kind of instrument he was looking for."

The alleged thief then stuttered to say, “My daughter.” Recognizing the suspect as he returned to the scene, Holstein confronted him, with the intention of not letting him escape with the valuable Ming Jiang Zhu 925 violin.

“I said, ‘You look familiar,’ and he’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘You mind taking off your hat?’ And he goes, ‘What a question to ask,’” said Holstein. “Eventually I said to him, ‘You’re not leaving here without that instrument. If you put it down, I’ll let you get out of here.’”

According to the station, staff then wrestled the violin away from the man, who later left with his accomplice. While Holstein spoke to him, at least one employee stood by the door with a bat.

In response to the incident, Fiddlershop has implemented stricter security measures, including moving their instruments behind locked doors and switching to appointment-only visits. “I guess they feel like they have nothing to lose. I guess they get away with stuff so much in their lives, and they don’t have anything to live for. I don’t know,” said Holstein.

Fiddlershop cautioned that the suspects may have targeted other music stores in Florida. A guitar worth $1,000 was stolen in the store’s first incident of robbing in May; surveillance footage from a Fort Lauderdale music store captured a similar experience in July. The violin the thief was after this time was worth nearly $7,000.

As of Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.