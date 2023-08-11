Quick-Thinking Staff Thwarted a Thief’s Attempt to Steal a $7,000 Violin from a Music Store - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Quick-Thinking Staff Thwarted a Thief’s Attempt to Steal a $7,000 Violin from a Music Store

In response to the incident, Fiddlershop has implemented stricter security measures

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Staff stop thief from walking out with violin priced at nearly $7,000.WSVN

Staff at a Pompano Beach music store, Fiddlershop, prevented a suspected robber from stealing again when they recognized the man who had previously stolen merchandise.

During the Wednesday incident, the alleged thief was spotted "in all black" with a second individual, wearing a colorful bucket hat, as reported by WSVN.

“Well he rang the doorbell, he came in and asked to see some instruments and violins,” said store owner Pierre Holstein, “and Charlie, who was helping him, asked him what kind of instrument he was looking for."

The alleged thief then stuttered to say, “My daughter.” Recognizing the suspect as he returned to the scene, Holstein confronted him, with the intention of not letting him escape with the valuable Ming Jiang Zhu 925 violin.

Read More

“I said, ‘You look familiar,’ and he’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I said, ‘You mind taking off your hat?’ And he goes, ‘What a question to ask,’” said Holstein. “Eventually I said to him, ‘You’re not leaving here without that instrument. If you put it down, I’ll let you get out of here.’”

According to the station, staff then wrestled the violin away from the man, who later left with his accomplice. While Holstein spoke to him, at least one employee stood by the door with a bat.

In response to the incident, Fiddlershop has implemented stricter security measures, including moving their instruments behind locked doors and switching to appointment-only visits. “I guess they feel like they have nothing to lose. I guess they get away with stuff so much in their lives, and they don’t have anything to live for. I don’t know,” said Holstein.

Fiddlershop cautioned that the suspects may have targeted other music stores in Florida. A guitar worth $1,000 was stolen in the store’s first incident of robbing in May; surveillance footage from a Fort Lauderdale music store captured a similar experience in July. The violin the thief was after this time was worth nearly $7,000.

As of Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.