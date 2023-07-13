Questions Swirl After Missing Texas Soldier Found Alive But Estranged Wife Found Dead

On May 15, the U.S. Army's Fort Cavazos asked the public’s help to locate Spc. Craig Chamberlain who was reported missing from his home in Killeen, Texas.

His estranged wife Cam Chamberlain was concerned about his mental health and safety — even telling a friend in a Facebook message, "Even though I’m getting divorced I still can’t help but think he’s in danger,” she wrote, according to NBC News. “I still love him and I’d blame myself if anything happened to him.”

But in a strange twist of events, it was Cam who wound up dead.

“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released on May 26 by Fort Cavazos and obtained by the Killeen Daily Herald.

Officials have not revealed where or how Cam died. An attempt to confirm the details of her death at the Bell County Medical Examiner’s office was unsuccessful.

Hours after officials announced her passing, military officials released a statement that her husband Craig Chamberlain had been found.

Fort Cavasos missing soldier Craig ChamberlainCredit: III Armored Corps III Armored Corps

“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”

Officials did not reveal where or how he was found. Craig's mother Virginia Chamberlain told NBC News that her son was found in "rough shape." An attempt to reach them by phone was unsuccessful.

A Fort Cavazos spokesperson declined to tell NBC News his status in the Army because he was the subject of an administrative investigation. An attempt to reach officials were unsuccessful.

Late last year, Craig received orders that he would be relocated to South Korea. At the time, the couple moved into a friend’s house preparing for the move, NBC News reports.

But their rocky relationship grew more difficult and they separated in the new year.

It wasn’t until Craig’s disappearance that Cam learned that he wasn’t reporting for duty and declared AWOL.

"He told me he was going to work the whole time, so I didn’t think anything of it, but in reality, he wasn’t really going to work; he was just saying he was going to work,” Cam told the Killeen newspaper.

Meanwhile, friends of Cam want answers surrounding her death. At the very least, they’d like the chance to say good-bye.

“I can’t even mourn her death the way family should, because it’s as if she never existed at all now,” longtime friend Shandy Eubank told NBC News.