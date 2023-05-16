A stained glass window in a long-shuttered Rhode Island church is being analyzed by historians and scholars alike, as it depicts Jesus as a person of color — and was crafted at a time when depictions of Christ almost always featured white skin.

According to the Associated Press, the 12-foot tall, 5-foot wide window also features Jesus interacting with two women — the sisters of Lazarus — as equals, making the piece an anomaly of its time.

The AP reports that the window was installed at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Warren in 1878. It is believed to be one of the oldest depictions of Jesus as a dark-skinned man.

The church was closed in 2010. The renewed interest in the stained glass comes as the building was recently sold; the new owners will renovate it into a home.

The AP spoke to Virginia Raguin, a professor of humanities emerita at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. She is an expert on the history of stained-glass art.

"This window is unique and highly unusual," Raguin said. "I have never seen this iconography for that time."

Rhode Island outlawed slavery in 1787, but the trafficking of slaves continued until 1807 when the federal government ended slavery.

Long ago, Warren was a popular whaling port with an almost exclusively white population. The town would quickly become known for the impressive ships built at their yards. Many were used for commercial whaling; some were sold to slave traders.

St. Mark’s Church in Warren Rhode Island Courtesy of RICHARD W. DIONNE JR./ East Bay Rhode Island Media Group

Questions are being raised in the blue-collar Rhode Island town about the possible motives of the artist and the woman who commissioned the work from the Henry E. Sharp Studio in New York.

According to the AP, Mary P. Carr commissioned the window in 1874 to honor her late aunts: Mrs. H. Gibbs and Mrs. R. B. DeWolf. Both sisters married into families involved in the slave trade.

The AP reports that both women had been listed as donors to the American Colonization Society, founded to support the migration of freed slaves to Liberia in Africa.

The church's new owners plan to donate the window to a museum for preservation and public display.