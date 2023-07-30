Queens Neighborhood Plagued With Prostitutes Handing Out Business Cards on the Streets

A New York open-air market along an avenue in Queens has become a burgeoning locale for soliciting sex.

Prostitutes openly advertise their services at all hours of the day. They even pass out business cards to possible passing customers — and also recruit children to distribute them.

They have a YouTube site with 20,000 subscribers.

Sex workers can be seen in front of the pool halls, dentist offices and massage parlors on Roosevelt Avenue near Junction Boulevard in the Corona neighborhood.

They offer services such as “happy ending” massages for $40, and ”full body massages” for $80, according to a report in the New York Post.

More brothels have opened up in the area even after others are closed down.

“How do they have this f--king going on in broad daylight?” a police source asked the Post. “They’re not allowed to arrest prostitutes anymore, supposedly. But they gotta figure something out.”

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance announced two years ago that his office would stop prosecuting sex workers to focus instead on customers and sex traffickers — and prosecutors from neighboring boroughs followed that lead.

The result is that no prostitutes have been arrested in New York City.

The area has also been overwhelmed with immigrants and sex trafficking victims who have no legal documents for legitimate work. This puts them at an “elevated risk” to be lured into the sex trade, according to women’s advocate Jane Manning.

“It’s harder to get an on-the-books [legitimate] job if you’re undocumented," she explained.

"It’s [also] harder because you’re away from family and friends. It’s harder because you may not speak English. For all kinds of reasons, being an immigrant makes you more vulnerable,” she added.

Local brothels are no longer competing against each other, but now working in tandem. Some prostitutes have business cards to pass along to potential customers, and persuading children to distribute them. That has infuriated local moms.

City Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) said he’s dumbfounded by what’s happening in his section of Queens.

Sex for sale. Andrew Bret Wallis/Getty Images

“I’ve lived here my entire life and I’ve never seen it get to this point,” said Moya, who has asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams for help.

Moya was especially outraged by a YouTube video called “Market of Sweethearts” peddling sex, which has more than 20,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 100,000 views.

In the video, two males show how to approach a woman, then one man asks her: “How much, for example, does it cost for a happy ending?” The woman answers: “$200.”

He responds: “$200 with everything?” That's much "that service costs here in New York," the man adds. "How much does it cost in your city?”

An infuriated Moya complained to the Post: “This is put on Facebook, YouTube, and saying, ‘Here’s a destination for you to come to, you know, learn how to negotiate with prostitutes ... they are literally telling you the price for whatever sexual act that they’re willing to perform."

It’s "just unheard of. It’s in plain sight," Moya fumed.

“We need to get enforcement in here to clean up Roosevelt Avenue,” Moya said. “No community should have to be faced with the quality-of-life issues that we’re facing here each and every day.”

The Queens district attorney has shut down six brothels since June using a nuisance abatement law. But one law enforcement officer said the efforts haven’t made many strides in curbing prostitution — or the other brothel businesses.

Then there are human traffickers who keep the sex industry’s supply full with steady streams of Asian and Central American women, most fleeing awful conditions in their homelands. Local pimps and prostitutes in Queens are also recruiting teenagers to join the world’s oldest profession.

“We’re ... aware of the fact that many young people have immigrated here — kids 15- or 16-years-old — and they’re not in school, they’re working, and these [prostitutes] find them and pull them in,” said Guadalupe Aguirre Gomez, the coordinator of Community of Young Values and Principles.

The executive director for the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, Taina Bien-Aime, said trafficking cartels from Mexico and Central America "who "ship women" into Queens and parts of Brooklyn.

“I spoke to a young girl in Sunset Park [Brooklyn]. She said she’s seen vans at night picking up women from the shelters that house these new immigrants,” Bien-Aime added.

The NYPD has made no arrests of sex traffickers this year and the city hasn't prosecuted a single prostitute since 2020.

“The NYPD has proactively shifted the work of vice enforcement in recent years, reflecting our ongoing efforts to focus with precision on those who would purchase sex or promote its sale,” said an NYPD spokesperson.

“We have significantly reduced the number of arrests for prostitution itself as we work in every case to connect the victims of human trafficking with the services they need," the department representative added.

“We have also worked to proactively deter individual buyers of sex. Yet prostitution in all forms remains prohibited by law. The NYPD deploys where crime is reported – in response to community complaints – and we enforce the law impartially.”