The Treasury disclosed that Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost the UK government more than $200 million.

The country's longest-serving monarch passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022. After a 10-day national mourning period, the funeral took place on September 18 at Westminster Abbey.

BBC News reported the Treasury's estimation of the funeral expense to be £162 million, approximately $201 million.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the "smooth execution of these events with the appropriate level of dignity, while constantly prioritizing the safety and security of the public."

Most of the costs fell on the Department of Home Office and the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, amounting to a combined $160 million. The Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments were also completely reimbursed for their respective funeral costs.

The coronation of King Charles III took place on May 6, spanning three days. The UK Treasury estimates this event to have cost between £50-100 million, translating roughly to $60-120 million.