Quartz Countertops Are Giving the People Who Make Them Deadly Lung Disease: Study
Elevated levels of silicosis, commonly known as 'black lung,' seen in craftspeople making popular kitchen counters
While that artificial-stone countertop may have brightened up your most recent kitchen renovation, the pretty synthetic quartz is sickening California workers.
In a study published Monday, researchers from the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Los Angeles discovered craftsmen and women involved in cutting, grinding, and polishing the engineered stone were developing silicosis after inhaling large amounts of lung-damaging dust.
Silicosis is a deadly form of occupational lung disease that's caused by the inhalation of crystalline silica dust. The disease is commonly associated with miners.
When manufacturing the engineered stone in California, particulates containing high concentrations of silica fill the air. The faux stone also contains harmful polymer resins and dyes.
Those affected are largely young Latino men, according to the study. Most are undocumented, and all were wearing some sort of protective mask.
The new report comes a month after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took the first steps toward banning artificial stone countertops. As the LAist notes, it would be the nation's first ban on silica.
"Increasing case counts of silicosis among stone fabricators over the last 10 years and accelerated progression of disease transforms the paradigm of an all-but-previously-forgotten disease in the U.S.," said Jane Fazio, MD, a pulmonary specialist at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center who co-authored the study. "Our study demonstrates severe morbidity and mortality among a particularly vulnerable group of young underinsured and likely undocumented Latino immigrant workers."
No country has banned silica in the production of engineered stone. Australia has been considering one, according to the study, which claims 45% of the patients studied continued to work in the hazardous environment, citing families they needed to support.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics