Quartz Countertops Are Giving the People Who Make Them Deadly Lung Disease: Study - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Quartz Countertops Are Giving the People Who Make Them Deadly Lung Disease: Study

Elevated levels of silicosis, commonly known as 'black lung,' seen in craftspeople making popular kitchen counters

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

While that artificial-stone countertop may have brightened up your most recent kitchen renovation, the pretty synthetic quartz is sickening California workers.

In a study published Monday, researchers from the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Los Angeles discovered craftsmen and women involved in cutting, grinding, and polishing the engineered stone were developing silicosis after inhaling large amounts of lung-damaging dust.

Silicosis is a deadly form of occupational lung disease that's caused by the inhalation of crystalline silica dust. The disease is commonly associated with miners.

When manufacturing the engineered stone in California, particulates containing high concentrations of silica fill the air. The faux stone also contains harmful polymer resins and dyes.

Read More
Silica stone grain
Silica stone grainGetty Images

Those affected are largely young Latino men, according to the study. Most are undocumented, and all were wearing some sort of protective mask.

The new report comes a month after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took the first steps toward banning artificial stone countertops. As the LAist notes, it would be the nation's first ban on silica.

"Increasing case counts of silicosis among stone fabricators over the last 10 years and accelerated progression of disease transforms the paradigm of an all-but-previously-forgotten disease in the U.S.," said Jane Fazio, MD, a pulmonary specialist at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center who co-authored the study. "Our study demonstrates severe morbidity and mortality among a particularly vulnerable group of young underinsured and likely undocumented Latino immigrant workers."

No country has banned silica in the production of engineered stone. Australia has been considering one, according to the study, which claims 45% of the patients studied continued to work in the hazardous environment, citing families they needed to support.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.