Quartz Countertops Are Giving the People Who Make Them Deadly Lung Disease: Study

While that artificial-stone countertop may have brightened up your most recent kitchen renovation, the pretty synthetic quartz is sickening California workers.

In a study published Monday, researchers from the University of California San Francisco and the University of California Los Angeles discovered craftsmen and women involved in cutting, grinding, and polishing the engineered stone were developing silicosis after inhaling large amounts of lung-damaging dust.

Silicosis is a deadly form of occupational lung disease that's caused by the inhalation of crystalline silica dust. The disease is commonly associated with miners.

When manufacturing the engineered stone in California, particulates containing high concentrations of silica fill the air. The faux stone also contains harmful polymer resins and dyes.

Silica stone grain Getty Images

Those affected are largely young Latino men, according to the study. Most are undocumented, and all were wearing some sort of protective mask.

The new report comes a month after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took the first steps toward banning artificial stone countertops. As the LAist notes, it would be the nation's first ban on silica.

"Increasing case counts of silicosis among stone fabricators over the last 10 years and accelerated progression of disease transforms the paradigm of an all-but-previously-forgotten disease in the U.S.," said Jane Fazio, MD, a pulmonary specialist at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center who co-authored the study. "Our study demonstrates severe morbidity and mortality among a particularly vulnerable group of young underinsured and likely undocumented Latino immigrant workers."

No country has banned silica in the production of engineered stone. Australia has been considering one, according to the study, which claims 45% of the patients studied continued to work in the hazardous environment, citing families they needed to support.

