‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison Release

Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," is speaking out after his release from federal custody this week, and declaring his "love" for Donald Trump.

Chansley was famously photographed bare-chested, and wearing face paint and a furry, horned headdress when he and other supporters of the former president entered theCapitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

He was later charged with obstructing a federal proceeding and other violations. Chansley served about two years of a 3.5-year prison sentence.

In an interview with One America News Network Thursday, Chansley said he still "loves" and "respects" Trump — though he added that he does not agree with the former president on "everything."

"But, I mean, this is America, isn't it?" Chansley said during the OANN interview, which the Daily Beast shared.

"We are allowed to have our own opinions, we are allowed to have freedom of speech, and I don't think Trump wants a bunch of 'Yes Men' around him in the first place," he continued.

When asked whether he would participate in what transpired on Jan. 6 again, Chansley said, "I’ll just put it this way — I live without regret because regret is too heavy of a burden if I want to move forward in life.”

He also said he "forgives his captors."

After his release, Chansley began posting on Twitter and has shared several pictures and videos of himself wearing American flag-inspired clothing.

He also opened an online store where he sells political merchandise. Many of the items feature his picture.

In a video clip posted to social media, Chansley said the "next part of his journey" would feature him using the "power of patience and peace" to spread "truth." He also appeared to compare himself with Gandhi.

“Gandhi once said, ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ It seems I’ve already undergone the first three stages of this process,” he said. “Now, all there’s left to do is win.”