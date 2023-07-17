‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Says He’s Going to Court to Reverse Jan. 6 Guilty Plea - The Messenger
‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley Says He’s Going to Court to Reverse Jan. 6 Guilty Plea

Previously, he told a judge that he was 'truly, truly sorry' for his actions the day he breached the Capitol

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
JWPlayer

Jacob Angeli Chansley, known as "QAnon Shaman" — who made a splash in the media when he breached the Capitol bare-chested and wearing a buffalo headdress — has told the BBC that he's heading back to court to reverse his felony guilty plea for his actions that day.

The once profusely apologetic convicted rioter explained to the BBC that he's incredibly remorseful — not about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but because he pleaded guilty.

"Regrets only weigh down the mind," he said. "They're like sandbags on a hot air balloon."

Chansley was released from a halfway house following prison two months ago after pleading guilty in 2021 to obstructing an official government proceeding when he and other rioters attempted to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

The charge carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. He was sentenced to 41 months.

Earlier this year Chansley filed a legal action attempting to vacate or "correct" his sentence.

The Department of Justice last month responded with a legal filing that Chansley's arguments to do so lacked "any basis in fact" and were "patently false." 

Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli and the QAnon Shaman, speaks to passersby during the &quot;Stop the Steal&quot; rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jacob Chansley, aka. Jake Angeli and the QAnon Shaman, speaks to passersby during the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

An attempt to now take back his plea is risky, criminal law expert John Gross of the University of Wisconsin Law School, told the BBC.

Defendants who make such a case may have to undergo a new trial that could end with the same or a worse result, and, conceivably, a greater penalty.

In order to change his plea, Chansley must convince a judge he received ineffective representation from his original lawyer, Albert Watkins, Gross noted.

Chansley now says that statements his lawyer made in an attempt to mitigate his crimes and sentence weren't true.

"I never said I was duped by Trump," he told the BBC. "I never denounced Q or the QAnon community … and I am not schizophrenic, bipolar, depressed or delusional."

Watkins denied in an email to the BBC that he had said his client had denounced QAnon or was delusional.

He described Chansley as a "gentle, young man who, in his own way, is very bright and talented. I wish him nothing but the best."

At the time he was defending Chansley, he told the media that his client was "horrendously smitten" by Donald Trump, and believed that Trump had called him to the Capitol.

When Chansley pleaded guilty to his felony charge last year, he told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth: "I am truly, truly repentant for my actions, because repentance is not just saying you're sorry. Repentance is apologizing and then moving in the exact opposite direction of the sin that you committed."

He added: "In retrospect, I would do everything differently on January 6th."

Lambert called the apology "the most remarkable I've heard in 34 years."

