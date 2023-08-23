Putin Silent on Fate of Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin as He Hails Country’s Military

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin praised the country’s military at a memorial commemorating a World War II battle, thanking his troops fighting in Ukraine only hours after a jet reported to be carrying his recent foe, the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, crashed in a region north of Moscow.

In remarks posted on the Kremlin’s website, the Russian leader made no mention of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, whose name was listed on the passenger manifest of the jet that was reportedly shot down in Russia’s Tver region, according to the country’s state-run Tass news agency.

Nine other people on board were also reported killed in the crash, which occurred two months to the day after Prigozhin led an aborted mutiny against the Kremlin in late June.

“All our fighters fight boldly, decisively,” Putin said at the event, according to a Google translation of his remarks posted on the Kremlin’s website.

“Devotion to the Motherland, loyalty to the military oath unite all participants in a special military operation,” the Russian leader added, in a reference to the war in Ukraine, which Moscow has from the very beginning referred to as a “special military operation.”

Putin also gave out honors to military officers at the event in western Russia marking the 80th anniversary of the battle of Kursk, in which Soviet troops triumphed over Nazi forces in 1943.

“I'm addressing our servicemen now,” Putin said. “Thank you for your service, I'm proud of you!”