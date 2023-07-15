Putin Puts Ukraine Grain Deal on the Brink: ‘The World Is Watching’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is threatening to withdraw from a critical United Nations deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain, saying the West hasn’t kept its end of the bargain to help Moscow sell its agricultural products on global markets.

“We can suspend our participation in the deal,” Putin said on Russian state television Thursday. “And if everyone once again says that all the promises made to us will be fulfilled, then let them fulfill this promise. We will immediately rejoin this deal.”

The pact, negotiated by the U.N. with assistance from Turkey, was a rare moment of successful diplomacy involving Russia and Ukraine, and it helped ease the pressure on global food prices. Russia’s February 2022 invasion had resulted in an almost overnight halt in shipments of key staples from Ukraine—a country central to international food supplies—and the prices of wheat, corn and other staples spiked soon after.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on April 19, 2023. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

The deal is due to be renewed Monday—and if it isn’t, Ukrainian farmers, global consumers, and in particular people in the world’s poorest nations will feel the pain.

This week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “the world needs” Putin to extend the deal.

“Otherwise, global food insecurity will be the consequence,” she said. “So now the ball is in President Putin’s court, and the world is watching.”

Why the deal matters

Before the war, Ukraine was one of the world’s top five sources of barley, maize and wheat exports; when it came to sunflower oil, it dominated the market, supplying around 50 per cent of global exports, according to the European Union.

Russia’s invasion led to a dramatic drop in farming inside the country—and a stop to shipments via the Black Sea, the main thoroughfare for ships transporting Ukrainian food supplies to countries around the world.

Western sanctions, meanwhile, made it harder for Russia to export its own agricultural products, including fertilizers, a market it dominated and a product essential for farming.

The net effect was a rapid rise in global food prices, which touched an all-time high soon after the invasion.

The U.N.-brokered deal was a key factor in bringing food prices back down; today the price of a basket of key staples is down by 19 per cent since the March 2022 high, according to a U.N. index.

“The Black Sea grain initiative has held the price of grain down from the peak it reached,” Britain’s ambassador to the U.N., Barbara Woodward, said earlier this month. “But at the moment it is being held hostage, frankly, by the Russians.”

Russia, she alleged, was playing a cynical game of “brinkmanship with the food on people’s tables around the world.”

Where the grain goes

The mechanics of the U.N. deal are straightforward. Ships carrying Ukrainian grain—most of it from the 2021 harvest, which had been stuck in silos as war broke out—make their way first to Turkey, where they are checked by a team of inspectors from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the U.N. These inspectors are there to ensure that ships aren’t being used to smuggle weaponry or other war supplies.

Once they have the greenlight in Turkey, they are allowed to continue to their final destinations.

Since the implementation of the deal last year, 32.8 million metric tons of grain have been shipped, most of it corn. Ukraine has also shipped millions of tons of wheat and other agricultural products, including sunflower oil.

The range of destinations also helps explain why freeing up Ukrainian grain has been so important. Supplies leaving Ukrainian ports under the deal have gone to some of the world’s poorest countries - from Somalia and Yemen, to name two, to the South Asian nations of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and as far east as Japan. Deliveries have also been made to European countries—France, Spain, Portugal, the U.K. and Germany all feature in the list of recipients of grain freed up by the deal.

The biggest recipient? China, which has stood by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, and which is now being urged to use its influence with the Kremlin to ensure that the grain deal is renewed. U.N. data shows that since the deal was put in place, China has received around 6 million metric tons of corn, along with 1 million metric tons of sunflower meal (the by-product of the extraction of oil from sunflower seeds).

Even with the deal in place, Russia hasn’t made things easy. Over the past year, it has held up shipments by slowing down the inspection process, according to Woodward, the British U.N. envoy, who said Moscow was already “slow rolling” the process.

“We’re now down from just over 4 million metric tons of grain being cleared a month (at the start of the deal) to around 1.2 million metric tons of grain a month,” she said.

What Russia wants

Putin’s chief complaint is that while the deal has allowed Ukrainian shipments to resume, it hasn’t—in his view—been matched by Western efforts to allow Russia to ship its own agricultural products and stocks of fertilizers.

To ease their passage, Russia has demanded a watering down of sanctions. While Western sanctions on the Russian financial system do not apply directly to its agricultural shipments, Moscow says they have made it harder for Russian companies to make and receive payments.

Reuters reported that in a bid to satisfy the Kremlin, the U.N. wrote to Moscow this week with a request to renew the deal while it works to help resolve the financial issues. Central to the U.N. proposal is a plan for the European Union to reconnect a subsidiary of a Russian agricultural bank to an international payments network from which Russia has been banned in the aftermath of the war.

Putin, however, claimed this week that he had received no such message from the U.N., and so, as the UK’s envoy put it, Russia’s “brinkmanship” continues.

Some analysts have speculated that in the aftermath of a NATO meeting that pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new military aid to Ukraine, along with a promise (vague as it was) of post-war NATO membership, Putin may be in no mood for concessions.