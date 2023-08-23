Putin Mutineer Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Presumed Killed in Plane Crash

The head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was listed as a passenger on a private jet that fell from the sky and crashed to the ground in a fireball Wednesday, two months to the day he led an aborted mutiny against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



Prigozhin, the warlord behind the Wagner mercenary group, was named on the passenger manifest of the jet, which reportedly crashed in a region north of Moscow, according to Russia’s state owned Tass news agency.

Nine other people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Flight-tracking data reviewed by the Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal was lost in a rural region where there are no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

Shortly after that, Wagner fighters set up camp in Belarus, but Prigozhin's plane, according to media reports, was flying back and forth between Belarus and Russia.

Putin himself made no reference to the Wagner boss when he spoke at a memorial event in western Russia commemorating a World War II battle late Wednesday.

In remarks posted on the Kremlin’s website, the Russian leader instead thanked troops fighting in Ukraine.

“All our fighters fight boldly, decisively,” Putin said at the event, according to a Google translation of his remarks posted on the Kremlin’s website.

“Devotion to the Motherland, loyalty to the military oath unite all participants in a special military operation,” the Russian President added, in a reference to the war in Ukraine, which Moscow has from the very beginning referred to as a “special military operation.”

The news of the crash comes just days after Prigozhin appeared in a video message posted on social media — his first such message since he led the failed revolt against Putin on June 23.

Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The short video posted online showed Prigozhin dressed in military fatigues and brandishing an assault weapon in a savannah-like landscape that he claimed was somewhere on the African continent — the site of multiple past Wagner operations.

In it, Prigozhin pledged to make “Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa even more free.”

The video was seen as a part of a bid by the warlord to revive his paramilitary organization by expanding its activities on the African continent amid a post-mutiny crackdown on the Wagner group inside Russia.

A new report this week from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War gave credence to this view, saying Prigozhin’s push in Africa might be “necessary for Wagner’s survival” following its failed attempt to challenge the Kremlin military establishment in late June.

Putin, the ISW report suggested, appeared to have aligned himself with the Russian military leadership - despite widespread criticism of its performance - leaving Wagner looking for another venue to regroup.

— with Associated Press