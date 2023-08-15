Putin’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Submarines to be Outfitted with Destructive Hypersonic Zircon Missiles - The Messenger
Putin’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Submarines to be Outfitted with Destructive Hypersonic Zircon Missiles

Russia has nine submarines capable of carrying the missiles, five more than the US

Carley Welch
A K-329 Severodvinsk (Yasen-M) submarine is unveiled at a press conference. Vladimir Rodionov/ AFP via Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin's "unmatched" submarines are about to get a dangerous upgrade, as Moscow is set to outfit their underwater fleet with hypersonic missiles, according to Russia's largest shipbuilding company.

Alexei Rakhmanov, chief executive officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said Monday that Russia's Yasen-M submarines will be outfitted with Zircon hypersonic missiles "on a regular basis," according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Yasen-M submarines are multipurpose vessels that experts have warned are the pinnacle of Russia's military technology. Edward Geist at the RAND research corporation recently described the subs to Newsweek as, "the crown jewel of the contemporary Russian Navy." 

Mark Grove, a senior lecturer at the University of Lincoln's Maritime Studies Center at the Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, U.K., said the new submarines are quiet and fast, posing threats to the West. 

He said the vessels "will require, clearly, a greater effort in order to track and neutralize.” 

The Yasen-class submarines are part of the nuclear cruise missile submarines (SSGNs) family. According to data from Nuclear Threat Initiative, Russia has nine SSGNs. The U.S. has four, according to Submarine Force Pacific

While the Kremlin is taking steps to beef up its nuclear arsenal — especially with subs — the Yasens come with a hefty price tag. Grove said the subs are "even by Western standards, an expensive boat.” 

It’s unclear how Russia will continue to fund its military development given its war with Ukraine and economic sanctions from the West. 

