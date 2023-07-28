Putin Blasts West as African Leaders Pressure Russia to Resume Grain Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to boost Moscow’s ties to Africa at a summit with continental leaders Friday, even as he came under pressure from African nations to work toward peace in Ukraine and resume Russia’s participation in a critical deal to unlock Ukrainian grain supplies.

“Russia’s focus on Africa is steadily increasing, which is demonstrated by our plans to expand our diplomatic presence in the continent,” the Russian leader said on the final day of a two-day meeting with several African leaders in St. Petersburg.

“The main thing that unites Russia and Africa is their efforts to fight for true sovereignty — the era of hegemony of one or of a group of states is fading into the past.”

But his pitch came even as his guests pressed him to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, with leaders from the continent asking him to reconsider an African peace initiative that he had ignored last month.

“The African (peace) initiative deserves the closest attention, it mustn’t be underestimated," President of the Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso told Putin and the other visiting African leaders at the St. Petersburg meeting. “We once again urgently call for the restoration of peace in Europe.”

Putin also was pressured to resume Russia’s participation in a United Nations brokered deal to allow the shipment of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Russia suspended its participation in the pact earlier this month, blaming the West for not keeping its promises to help Moscow sell its own food products on the world markets.

The grain deal, as the accord is known, had helped bring down the cost of key staples such as wheat and corn, bringing relief globally, and in particular to poorer nations in Africa that had struggled to secure food supplies in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a U.S. ally who was also present at the summit, told the meeting that it was “essential to reach agreement” to revive the deal, according to Reuters.

Putin has sought to head off concerns about a sustained spike in food prices by assuring African leaders that Russia will, as he put it, “continue to support the countries and [regions] in need by offering free grain and other supplies.”

On Thursday, he said Russia would ship up to 50,000 tons of grain as aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic in the coming months.

But the U.N. said free grain shipments would have little impact on rising food prices, given that Russia’s suspension of the deal had had the effect of removing millions of tons of Ukrainian grain from the world markets.

The result, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, would be higher costs that would be “paid by everybody, everywhere, and namely by developing countries and by the vulnerable people in middle income and even developed countries.”