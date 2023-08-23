Putin Blames West for Ukraine War, Vows to Host BRICS in 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was forced to invade Ukraine to "put an end to the war that was unleashed by the West” in a blistering speech riddled with invective and misinformation Wednesday.

Speaking by video link at the opening plenary of the BRICS summit in South Africa, Putin railed against the U.S. for its need to "preserve their hegemony in the world."

The Russian strongman was unable to attend the summit in person in Johannesburg due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over Russia’s abduction of thousands of children from eastern Ukraine.

Putin announced that he would host next year’s BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, setting up a possible conflict within the international block and with Western counties who have imposed sanctions over the Ukraine war.

The BRICS is a group of the large developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had meant this year’s summit, the first in-person meet since the Covid-19 pandemic, to focus on increasing trade between member states and on the possible expansion of the block.



But Putin used remarks on both Tuesday and Wednesday to vent his frustrations over the Ukraine war, Western sanctions, and American dominance on the world stage.



Without naming Washington, Putin criticized countries for trying to "promote colonialism," which he said caused a "dire crisis" in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Brics Business Summit via a prerecorded video on August 22, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

He called the 2014 popular uprising against the Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych a Western-inspired coup d'etat, and Moscow’s framed support for separatists in the eastern Donbas region—and Russia’s later illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory— as a battle for dignity.



"I want to note that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony, that led to the severe crisis in Ukraine," he said in Wednesday's speech.



"First, with the help of Western countries, an unconstitutional coup d'état was carried out in this country, and then a war was unleashed against those people who did not agree with this coup d'état, a cruel war, a war of extermination - for eight years."

"Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing - to put an end to the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites in Ukraine against the people living in the Donbas."



The region is now the site of fierce fighting as Ukraine strains to claw back Russian-occupied territory. The international arrest warrant against Putin is based in part on the forced relocation of Ukrainian children from the Donbas to Russia.