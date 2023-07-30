Putin Ally Threatens Nuclear Weapons Use After Drone Strike in Moscow

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday made a nuclear weapons threat hours after Moscow shot down three Ukrainian drones.

Medvedev, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top allies, warned on Sunday that his country could potentially use nuclear weapons if Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive succeeds.

​​"Imagine if the.. [counter] offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia, said Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has recently launched its long awaited counteroffensive to take back its territories from Russia amid Putin’s ongoing war with the Eastern European country.



Western nations, including NATO members, have helped bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities since the war began in February of last year by sending advanced military equipment, tanks, and other defense resources to help defeat Russia.

Above, Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during the State Council's meeting at Grand Kremlin Palace on December 26, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' [success]. They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited,” he said on Sunday.

Medvedev’s warning came right after Russia shot down three drones targeting Moscow early Sunday morning before Russia Navy Day kicked off, according to NBC News. The event featured a major military parade that Putin attended.

The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday on Telegram that the drone strikes were an “attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defence means over the territory of Odintsovo district of Moscow region. Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings close to Moscow City,” the ministry said.

The strikes left one person injured and damaged a skyscraper, which led to the closure of Moscow’s airspace as well as its outlying regions, according to NBC News. Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport was also closed early Sunday and flights were redirected to other airports, according to Russian news agency TASS.

On Monday, a drone fell in Moscow near the defense ministry headquarters and another struck the southern part of the city.

A number of drones, missiles, and bombs have targeted the Kremlin and Russian border towns in recent months, with Moscow repeatedly blaming Kyiv for the attacks. However, Ukraine too often didn’t claim responsibility for any of those assaults, but would comment about them.

“There is always something flying in Russia, including in Moscow,” Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat recently said, according to NBC News . “No matter how hard the Russian authorities want to turn a blind eye to this and say they have shot everything down, something is still arriving.”

