Putin Ally Issues World War III Threat as Western Allies Supply Ukraine With Fighter Jets

A top ally to Russia President Vladimir Putin has issued a new threat of World War III after Western allies agreed to supply Ukraine with high-powered F-16s fighter jets, planes which may take too long to arrive.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, accused the West of pushing the world to another war for ignoring Moscow’s concerns, Russian news agency TASS reported on Saturday.

"Frankly speaking, it would have definitely been better if they had heard them [the signals]. In any case, the world would not have to face the threat of World War III. In fact, this is where our opponents are actively pushing everyone," he told TASS.

The signals that Medvedev mentioned were in reference to the Russo-Georgian war in 2008 which lasted for several days. Russia invaded Georgia at the time after accusing the country of committing “genocide” and “aggression against South Ossetia.” An EU-brokered ceasefire agreement ended the war, forcing Russia to withdraw its troops from Georgia, despite the Kremlin recognizing Georgia’s Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent regions.

Medvedev suggested on Saturday that Russia’s 2008 aggression towards Georgia should have pushed the U.S. and other NATO members to listen to Moscow’s concerns. But, according to Medvedev, “they failed to hear our signals.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement cited by TASS on Saturday that plans to send F-16s and helicopters to Ukraine increase the West’s “involvement in the conflict.”

Poland secretly sent around a dozen Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine recently, the Wall Street Journal reported in July. The Czech Republic also plans to send its Russian-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Last week, the U.S. approved sending 42 F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands after the war-torn country has repeatedly asked for the U.S.-made fighter jets to help defend itself against Russian air offensives.

"The Czech army plans to send its Russian-made Mi-24B helicopters to Kiev after it receives US-made combat helicopters. Last week, news came following [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s ‘begging tour’ of European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, that their countries intend to provide Kiev with F-16 fighter jets. All these steps confirm the Westerners’ hostile attitude towards Russia and their increasing involvement in the conflict around Ukraine," Zakharova said in the statement.

She accused Ukraine’s western allies of “actively promoting Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace formula,’ which in fact has nothing to do with peace and only contains a set of ultimatums that Russia cannot accept.”

Zakharova continued: “In reality, they are seeking to form an anti-Russian coalition, particularly trying to drag our partners in the Global South into it.”

Though Russian leadership is issuing warnings and threats over Ukraine’s acquisition of F-16s, sources close to the matter say the delayed delivery of the fighter jets could actually work in Putin’s favor, according to Bloomberg.

Ukraine will not be able to instantly use the aircraft and an exact date for when it should expect to receive them hasn’t been determined, either.

Ukraine air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said last week that Kyiv will not be able to use the fighter jets in the fall or winter. Ukrainian troops are also yet to receive training from European allies on how to fly the F-16s. The Danish acting Defense Minister Troels Poulsen said in July that his country hopes to see "results" from the training in early 2024.

Though Ukraine’s allies vowed to continue aiding the country in its fight against Russia, officials, who requested anonymity, told Bloomberg that it will be hard to repeat the same collective efforts that helped bolster Ukrainian forces.

In addition to the delayed F-16s delivery to Ukraine, stocks of ammunition in the U.S. and Europe are depleting and production will not increase before late 2024, according to Bloomberg. Continuous U.S. aid to Ukraine could also be hard to sustain because it might be challenging to pass the next funding bill for Ukraine in Congress, where Republicans have been strongly opposed to it.

