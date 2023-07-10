Purported Victim Says Claims That BBC Presenter Paid for Explicit Photos Are ‘Rubbish’

The young person at the center of a BBC scandal says claims that they were paid thousands of dollars for sexually explicit photos are "rubbish," according to a statement from the person's lawyer.

The statement to the BBC comes in response to a report in British tabloid The Sun that an unidentified male host of a BBC program has been suspended over allegations he paid nearly $45,000 for the photos beginning when the person was 17 years old.

The allegations were made by the young person's parents.

"For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish," the statement said.

A spokesperson for The Sun told the BBC, "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and the welfare of their child."

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC," the statement says, the BBC reports.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

Some of the BBC's biggest stars, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine have publicly denied their involvement in the scandal.

Lineker announced on social media, "Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me," while Clark wrote on Twitter, "Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in The Sun – that ain’t me babe."

"I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths," he added, according to the outlet.

Vine said, "Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday."

"Whoever the 'BBC presenter' in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me," he wrote on Twitter, The Sun reports.

Allegations that the BBC downplayed the initial allegations against the presenter are particularly damaging for the U.K.'s public broadcaster.

Following the death of BBC star Jimmy Savile in 2011, hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against him emerged. The victims were mostly children—some as young as eight.

The claims against Savile were either ignored or covered up by authorities. A BBC report investigating the claims against Savile following his death was shelved by bosses.

An investigation found that some BBC staff had been aware of the allegations against Savile during his life, but failed to bring them to senior management.