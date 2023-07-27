Pure Blue and Then Gray Ash: Images Reveal Devastating Effect of Wildfires in Greece
Many famous beaches and stunning landscapes have been left charred, new aerial footage from Reuters shows.
New video and photos of the Greek wildfires show their widespread damage — as the pure blue Mediterranean waters that surround the nation wash up on its newly-ashen shores.
On the island of Rhodes, where wildfires continue to rage, its many famous beaches and stunning landscapes are now charred, new aerial footage from Reuters shows.
The landscapes that once drew millions from around Europe and the world now look dystopian.
- Wildfire in Greece Triggers Explosions at Ammunition Depot and Relocation of Fighter Jets
- EU Rushes Firefighters to Greece as Mediterranean Heat Wave Intensifies
- Alaska’s devastating wildfire season is the latest climate change-fueled disaster
- Two Pilots Dead After Firefighting Plane Crashes in Greece
- Death Toll Reaches 40 in Mediterranean Wildfires
The deadly fires, which were fueled by strong winds and high temperatures, destroyed homes, resorts and virgin forests. In many places, all that is left is sand, ash, blackened trees and the burnt skeletons of buildings.
Greek authorities had to evacuate more than 20,000 people from the island in the past week, as the fires traveled from the mountains down to its shores.
The country is facing wildfires in its mainland too. On Thursday, massive explosions were heard at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece after a wildfire ripped through it.
