Pure Blue and Then Gray Ash: Images Reveal Devastating Effect of Wildfires in Greece

Many famous beaches and stunning landscapes have been left charred, new aerial footage from Reuters shows.

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
New video and photos of the Greek wildfires show their widespread damage — as the pure blue Mediterranean waters that surround the nation wash up on its newly-ashen shores. 

On the island of Rhodes, where wildfires continue to rage, its many famous beaches and stunning landscapes are now charred, new aerial footage from Reuters shows.

Greece Wildfires
People play with a ball in front of a burnt forest at a beach, near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Thursday.AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

The landscapes that once drew millions from around Europe and the world now look dystopian.

The deadly fires, which were fueled by strong winds and high temperatures, destroyed homes, resorts and virgin forests. In many places, all that is left is sand, ash, blackened trees and the burnt skeletons of buildings.

An aerial view shows smoke billowing in background of Kiotari village, on the island of Rhodes on July 24, 2023
An aerial view shows smoke billowing in the background of Kiotari village, on the island of Rhodes.SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP via Getty Images
Greece Wildfires
A helicopter fills water from the sea during a wildfire, near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Thursday.AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Greek authorities had to evacuate more than 20,000 people from the island in the past week, as the fires traveled from the mountains down to its shores. 

The country is facing wildfires in its mainland too. On Thursday, massive explosions were heard at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece after a wildfire ripped through it.

