Critics Barred From Writer-Actor Kirk Cameron’s ‘Faith-Filled Free Speech’ Library Event in Alabama

A group of protesters planned to interrupt a reading event at an Alabama library Saturday by "Growing Pains" actor-writer-evangelist Kirk Cameron — but the demonstration against book banning was thwarted by police.

Some 100 people protested outside instead.

Cameron and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines hosted a story hour at the Madison Public Library sponsored by the conservative Moms for Liberty organization as part of the "See You at the Library" series.

The series is part of a book promotion tour for Cameron and also touted as a "movement for free speech" by his publisher BRAVE Books, where people can "pray, sing and read" the company's books.

Cameron's latest children's book, "As You Grow," "teaches the Biblical truths of the Fruit of the Spirit," according to a blurb posted on Cameron's website. Gaines has recently spoken out against trans woman Lia Thomas competing in NCAA events.

Protesters were blocked by police as they attempted to enter the event holding signs reading: "Ban hate, not books" and "Ban bigots,” Fox News reported.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system initially announced Thursday that the controversial event would be canceled because the expected crowd of more than 300 people would exceed the capacity of any meeting room within the library system.

But on Friday, library officials said the event would go on — after the First Liberty Institute law firm threatened to go to court over the cancellation.

Library authorities responded that they would strictly limit the number of those attending to the legal capacity of the event site, apparently including critic.

BRAVE Books said there were 225 attendees inside at the event, which was the maximum amount agreed upon by the library.

Cameron thanked the group for “coming to an event that is so wholesome like this, that is so faith-filled like this."

He began the story hour with the "Pledge of Allegiance" and then led "God Bless America."

"See You at the Library," inspired by Cameron and his publisher, include planned events at 300 libraries across 46 states centered around "faith, family and country."

Sponsor Moms for Liberty has been labeled an "extremist" group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.