Protesters, Including Activist Curtis Sliwa, Arrested at Queens Shelter for Asylum Seekers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Protesters, Including Activist Curtis Sliwa, Arrested at Queens Shelter for Asylum Seekers

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city has cared for upwards of 100,000 migrants over the last 18 months

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
People attend a protest against the “tent city” for migrants at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center on August 16, 2023 in the Queens borough of New York City. The “tent city” meant for migrants opened on Tuesday and is expected to host about 1,000 migrants as state officials struggle to handle the influx of asylum seekers. Leonardo Munoz/VIEW press via Getty Images

Protesters outside a New York City migrant shelter clashed with police Wednesday night, resulting in multiple arrests, CBS News reported

The protesters were rallying in opposition to a soon-to-open relief facility for asylum seekers and other migrants at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in the borough of Queens.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the facility on state-owned land will have the capacity to shelter up to 1,000 migrants. 

Activist and former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was one of those arrested.

Sliwa did not respond to a request for comment by The Messenger, but did tell CBS News that the group of protesters aimed to stop the shelter’s opening “through civil disobedience.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city has cared for upwards of 100,000 migrants over the last 18 months as the city sees an influx of asylum seekers and others, some of whom have been transported to the state at the expense of the Florida and Texas governments. 

Adams and Hochul have clashed over how much funding and logistical involvement the state should have in the operation of migrant aid shelters in the city.

Read More

The state is funding the Creedmoor shelter in its entirety, which Hochul said Wednesday in an interview with Spectrum News NY1 will likely cost roughly $350 million. 

Migrants will only be housed at Creedmoor for up to 60 days before being connected with an immigration caseworker. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.