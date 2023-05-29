Protesters Clash with Police in China Over Mosque Destruction

Demonstrators in China's Yunnan province clashed with police over the weekend in an effort to stop the demolition of an Arabic style dome roof atop one of the area’s oldest mosques, a move which falls in line with the government’s initiative to “Sinicize” places of worship.

Armed Chinese officers blocked the entrance of the Najiaying Mosque in Tonghai County, and used riot gear to push back protestors who responded by throwing stones at the guards, reported Radio Free Asia, a U.S backed non-profit news service.

At least 30 people were arrested amid the clashes, as police used wireless signal jamming vehicles to block mobile phone signals, the outlet reported.

Tonghai County officials issued an order over the weekend saying anyone involved who surrenders themselves voluntarily may be given a lighter punishment under the law, according to the outlet.

China's ruling Communist Party has removed domes and minarets from thousands of mosques across the country to “Sinicize” sacred areas and push for a more uniform Chinese culture under the direction of leader Xi Jinping.

Sinicization refers to the assimilation of Chinese minorities into Chinese culture and language.

The authoritative and often violent policy to assimilate all Chinese by restricting religious practice has led to the oppression of millions of Chinese Muslims.

The Yunnan area is home to a majority of Hui Muslims who have largely tried to incorporate and adopt Chinese traditions into their way of practice in the hopes of staying out of the government's line of fire.

However, a 2020 court judgment ordering the demolition of part of the Najiaying Mosque drew protest and opposition by the people which led to the most recent clashes.

The Najiaying Mosque has a 600 year long history, reported Radio Free Asia. The current mosque building was completed in 2004 and can accommodate about 3,000 people inside.

Videos of the clashes have been circulating on social media.

Islamophobia within China has seeped into much of the land with the most harsh efforts at cultural control taking place in the western region of Xinjiang. More than a million ethnically Muslim Uyghurs have been detained in reeducation camps since 2017, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.