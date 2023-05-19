Protesters Briefly Close Portion of U.S.-Mexico Border Port

Protesters and Mexican law enforcement briefly closed part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.
Initially, as reported by Tijuana, Mexico, journalist Vicente Calderón, and the CBS San Diego affiliate, a group of Mexican taxi cab drivers parked in some of the access lanes at the port for roughly 90 minutes over amid a strike and disagreement with the Mexican government.
Mexican law enforcement officials subsequently responded to the border in an effort to remove the protesting taxi drivers.
The protesters left the port around 6:45 p.m., allowing normal traffic flow through San Ysidro to resume.
Read More
- Two Incidents of Gunfire at Southern Border, Officials Say
- Person Killed in Third Border Shooting in One Week
- FBI Terror Watchlist Suspect Arrested by Calif. Border Patrol Agents
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews