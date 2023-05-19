Protesters Briefly Close Portion of U.S.-Mexico Border Port

Protesters and Mexican law enforcement briefly closed part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.

Initially, as reported by Tijuana, Mexico, journalist Vicente Calderón, and the CBS San Diego affiliate, a group of Mexican taxi cab drivers parked in some of the access lanes at the port for roughly 90 minutes over amid a strike and disagreement with the Mexican government.

Mexican law enforcement officials subsequently responded to the border in an effort to remove the protesting taxi drivers.

The protesters left the port around 6:45 p.m., allowing normal traffic flow through San Ysidro to resume.