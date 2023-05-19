The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Protesters Briefly Close Portion of U.S.-Mexico Border Port

    The San Ysidro Port of Entry was partially closed for roughly 90 minutes

    Eli Walsh
    Mario Tama/Getty

    Protesters and Mexican law enforcement briefly closed part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.

    Initially, as reported by Tijuana, Mexico, journalist Vicente Calderón, and the CBS San Diego affiliate, a group of Mexican taxi cab drivers parked in some of the access lanes at the port for roughly 90 minutes over amid a strike and disagreement with the Mexican government.

    Mexican law enforcement officials subsequently responded to the border in an effort to remove the protesting taxi drivers.

    The protesters left the port around 6:45 p.m., allowing normal traffic flow through San Ysidro to resume.

