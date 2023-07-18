Protesters Block Highways in Israel Over Controversial New Judicial Laws - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Protesters Block Highways in Israel Over Controversial New Judicial Laws

Opponents say the laws are a power grab by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mounted Israeli police officers try to disperse anti-government protesters on Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, following the resignation of Tel Aviv police chief Ami Ashed on July 5, 2023. (Photo by OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli demonstrators invaded the stock exchange and blocked highways in a "Day of Disruption" on Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to ratify a controversial judicial bill pushed by embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A planned package of changes to the judiciary, framed by Netanyahu’s opponents as a naked move to curb judicial independence, has driven a months-long constitutional crisis in Israel.

“We are here to say to Israel's government: The more you press, the harder we resist," Jonathan Eran Kali, a 62-year-old retired tech worker, told Reuters outside the Habimah Theatre in Tel Aviv. "We are saying no to dictatorship."

But Netanyahu’s hard-right coalition holds a comfortable majority in the Knesset and, while the protests have slowed the judicial laws, massive protests haven’t stopped them.

The demonstrators were "a vocal few, inflated by the media," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said. The reforms, he said, would proceed in "measured steps while continuing to call for broad consensus."

The proposed laws would hand lawmakers more control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the power to overturn high court decisions and to pass laws immune to judicial review.

Read More

Dozens of protesters poured into the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday, where they tossed fake banknotes into the air to symbolize corruption.

Thousands more filled the streets of cities across the country, blocking several highways. One woman was injured after she was struck by a car.

At least 19 people were arrested. 

A group of military reservists tried to block the entrance to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in Tel Aviv, and some reservists said they would ignore mobilization orders. 

"Whoever is currently advocating non-attendance harms the IDF and also harms national security,"  Herzi Halevi, a top general, told a Knesset committee.

Despite delaying tactics by the opposition, a coalition bill that would limit the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions or appointments was set for a final vote on Sunday. 

Opponents of the law say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest due to his ongoing trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.