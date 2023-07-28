Prosecutors Want Bryan Kohberger to Produce Alibi Details in Idaho Students Murder - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Prosecutors Want Bryan Kohberger to Produce Alibi Details in Idaho Students Murder

An attorney for the 28-year-old accused killer has said there is evidence showing he was elsewhere the night the four were killed

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bryan Kohnerger is claiming that he was not in Moscow, Idaho at the time of the murders.August Frank-Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors want a judge to order accused killer Bryan Kohberger, now charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students last year, to reveal the details of his alibi after his attorney said there is evidence showing he was elsewhere the night of the grisly killings.

In Latah County District Court on Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion requesting a judge force the defense to turn over those details, especially the place or places Kohberger claims he was at the time of the alleged slayings and the names and addresses of all witnesses he will rely on to prove his claims.

The trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 2 — "barely more than two months away," the filing says.

A further delay in turning over any alibi will impede on the rights of the prosecution, they wrote. They hope the court will force the defense to comply no later than 10 days following a judge's order, prosecutors wrote.

Read More

Alternatively, a judge should consider barring Kohberger from "presenting any evidence, whether by direct or cross examination, in support of any claimed alibi other than from the defendant himself," the court filings say.

The filing comes after Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, wrote in court documents filed Monday that she has evidence her client was not at the house in Moscow, Idaho, where the four students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

Taylor did not say Kohbherger is submitting an alibi. Rather, she wrote: "A defendant's denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense."

Evidence corroborating Kohberger's claims he was elsewhere at the time of the alleged killings will come out "pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements," Taylor wrote in court documents.

"It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the state as well as calling expert witnesses," she wrote.

Taylor added Kohberger "stands firm" on his right to remain silent and his right to testify on his own behalf.

Earlier this week, Taylor also filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against her client, arguing the grand jury was "misled" about the standard of proof required to charge someone.

A hearing is set for Aug. 18 on issues related to the state's alibi demands and other pending motions in the case.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 at his parent's house in Pennsylvania and charged for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Prosecutors linked Kohberer to the case after his DNA allegedly matched with that found on a knife sheath left at the scene.

At his arraignment in May, Kohberger opted to remain silent, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The state of Idaho has indicated it intends to seek the death penalty for Kohberger.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.