Prosecutors Want Bryan Kohberger to Produce Alibi Details in Idaho Students Murder

Prosecutors want a judge to order accused killer Bryan Kohberger, now charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students last year, to reveal the details of his alibi after his attorney said there is evidence showing he was elsewhere the night of the grisly killings.

In Latah County District Court on Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion requesting a judge force the defense to turn over those details, especially the place or places Kohberger claims he was at the time of the alleged slayings and the names and addresses of all witnesses he will rely on to prove his claims.

The trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 2 — "barely more than two months away," the filing says.

A further delay in turning over any alibi will impede on the rights of the prosecution, they wrote. They hope the court will force the defense to comply no later than 10 days following a judge's order, prosecutors wrote.

Alternatively, a judge should consider barring Kohberger from "presenting any evidence, whether by direct or cross examination, in support of any claimed alibi other than from the defendant himself," the court filings say.

The filing comes after Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, wrote in court documents filed Monday that she has evidence her client was not at the house in Moscow, Idaho, where the four students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.

Taylor did not say Kohbherger is submitting an alibi. Rather, she wrote: "A defendant's denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense."

Evidence corroborating Kohberger's claims he was elsewhere at the time of the alleged killings will come out "pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements," Taylor wrote in court documents.

"It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the state as well as calling expert witnesses," she wrote.

Taylor added Kohberger "stands firm" on his right to remain silent and his right to testify on his own behalf.

Earlier this week, Taylor also filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against her client, arguing the grand jury was "misled" about the standard of proof required to charge someone.

A hearing is set for Aug. 18 on issues related to the state's alibi demands and other pending motions in the case.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 at his parent's house in Pennsylvania and charged for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Prosecutors linked Kohberer to the case after his DNA allegedly matched with that found on a knife sheath left at the scene.

At his arraignment in May, Kohberger opted to remain silent, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The state of Idaho has indicated it intends to seek the death penalty for Kohberger.