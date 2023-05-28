Prosecutors Take Action to Claw Back Donations Solicited by Jan. 6 Rioters

Federal prosecutors are stepping up efforts in court to seize at least a part of donations solicited by Donald Trump supporters who participated in the breach of the Capitol Jan. 6.

It's a growing effort to block rioters from profiting from their role in a violent attack that threatened to topple the government.

An Associated Press review of court documents reveals that prosecutors in the more than 1,000 criminal cases from Jan. 6, 2021, are increasingly calling on judges to impose fines on top of prison sentences to capture the donations.

So far this year, prosecutors have sought more than $390,000 in fines against at least 21 riot defendants, in amounts ranging from $450 to more than $71,000, according to the AP review.

Judges have imposed at least $124,127 in fines against 33 defendants this year, according to AP. In the previous two years, judges ordered more than 100 riot defendants to collectively pay more than $240,000 in fines.

In one example of the Justice Department's efforts to grab donations, prosecutors are demanding $25,000 solicited by Texas resident Daniel Goodwin, who has pleaded guilty to his participation in the Capitol breach.

Just weeks after his guilty plea, Goodwin appeared on Fox News promoting a web site where people could donate to him and other accused rioters, who were characterized on the site as "political prisoners," AP reported.

At least dozens of defendants have set up online fundraising appeals.

Prosecutors don't challenge funds used for legal fees. But it's unclear where much of the solicited funds are actually going — especially in cases where defendants are represented by government-paid attorneys.

Virginia resident Markus Maly — scheduled to be sentenced next month for assaulting police at the Capitol — raised more than $16,000 for his family in online campaign that described him as a “January 6 P.O.W."

Prosecutors have requested a $16,000-plus fine in his case, noting that Maly had a public defender and did not have any legal fees.

“He should not be able to use his own notoriety gained in the commission of his crimes to ‘capitalize’ on his participation in the Capitol breach in this way,” a prosecutor wrote in court papers.