Prosecutors Say Man Beat Friend to Death With Can of Chili, Not Soup

Prosecutors have accused a Utah man of using a can of chili to beat his friend to death in front of a child.
The original report alleged 37-year-old Zachary James Tuttle had used a soup can in his alleged violent outburst, but charging documents filed Wednesday clarified the makeshift weapon was in fact a can of chili, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The documents also state that Tuttle and his friend began to fight after an argument broke out over Tuttle allegedly pressuring a 14-year-old boy who was with the two men to drink alcohol. The friend attempted to intervene, prompting Tuttle to allegedly beat the friend, according to the documents, per the newspaper.
The 14-year-old told police he was struck in the mouth allegedly by Tuttle and told to “go sit on the couch or he would kill him,” before Tuttle turned back to punching his friend who was on the floor. The boy was able to flee the house and go to a local business, where he called law enforcement shortly before midnight.
Initially, Tuttle told a sheriff’s deputy there was nothing wrong with his friend, but when the deputy entered the home, he found the friend “lying face up in a pool of blood” with no pulse next to a can covered in blood, the newspaper reported.
Tuttle was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse with injury, obstruction of justice and intoxication.
He remains in custody at the Emery County Jail.
