Prosecutors Say Man Beat Friend to Death With Can of Chili, Not Soup - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Prosecutors Say Man Beat Friend to Death With Can of Chili, Not Soup

Zachary James Tuttle, 37 was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse with injury, obstruction of justice and intoxication

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Las Vegas man that police say is allegedly a revenge murder. Getty Images

Prosecutors have accused a Utah man of using a can of chili to beat his friend to death in front of a child.

The original report alleged 37-year-old Zachary James Tuttle had used a soup can in his alleged violent outburst, but charging documents filed Wednesday clarified the makeshift weapon was in fact a can of chili, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The documents also state that Tuttle and his friend began to fight after an argument broke out over Tuttle allegedly pressuring a 14-year-old boy who was with the two men to drink alcohol. The friend attempted to intervene, prompting Tuttle to allegedly beat the friend, according to the documents, per the newspaper.

The 14-year-old told police he was struck in the mouth allegedly by Tuttle and told to “go sit on the couch or he would kill him,” before Tuttle turned back to punching his friend who was on the floor. The boy was able to flee the house and go to a local business, where he called law enforcement shortly before midnight.

Read More

Initially, Tuttle told a sheriff’s deputy there was nothing wrong with his friend, but when the deputy entered the home, he found the friend “lying face up in a pool of blood” with no pulse next to a can covered in blood, the newspaper reported. 

Tuttle was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse with injury, obstruction of justice and intoxication.

He remains in custody at the Emery County Jail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.