    Prosecutors Push Judge to Ignore Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arguments to Toss Criminal Charges

    The FTX founder's argument is 'meritless' according to new court filings by the government

    Luke Funk
    Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers do not have valid arguments in their bid to convince a judge to toss criminal charges against the FTX founder, federal prosecutors say.

    In papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, prosecutors responded to filings by Bankman-Fried’s lawyers that claimed the government overreached in its case.

    “These motions are meritless,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “The charges track the relevant statutes and the defendant’s alleged misconduct falls within the heartland of what these statutes prohibit.”

    Prosecutors claim Bankman-Fried cheated investors and looted customer deposits to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

    Sam Bankman-Fried
    (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

    FTX declared bankruptcy in November in a stunning collapse. The crypto exchange ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run.

    Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty and asked the judge to toss most of the charges, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    “The government’s haste and apparent willingness to proceed without having all the relevant facts and information has produced an indictment that is not only improperly brought but legally flawed and should be dismissed,” his lawyers claimed in a filing earlier in May.

    Reuters reports that legal experts have said Bankman-Fried faces long odds of getting the charges tossed, because prosecutors can point to tangible money that his customers lost.

    Bankman-Fried, 31, has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California, after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

