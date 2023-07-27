Prosecutors Play Oxford School Gunman’s ‘Demon’ Manifesto—and Argue He Should Be Locked Up for Rest of His Life

Prosecutors played a disturbing video manifesto created by the teenage mass shooter accused in the 2021 attack on a Michigan high school that killed four students.

In the video, Ethan Crumbley—who was 15 at the time—called himself “the demon," and laid out plans to shoot as many people as he can. He rented about the pointlessness of life.

Crumbley, now 17, has admitted to shooting 11 people at Oxford High School outside Detroit. He was in front of a judge on Thursday for a so-called Miller Hearing—during which a judge will determine whether he can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the video recorded the night before the killings, he can be heard speaking for the first time in public.

“I have to do this for the right of humanity… I will be the school shooter,” he said in the recording, proclaiming the necessity of his actions and ranting about the doom of society.

"There’s no voices in my head. The voices are me ... that’s what people call the demons. There are no demons. I am the demon...and the demon will take over. There is nothing I can do about it. My life is already on a downfall."

Crumbley discusses a conspiracy committed by the government and schools into “brainwashing people into a working class.”

“I’m going to open fire on everyone in that [school] hallway, I want to hit as many people as I can, I will reload and I will find people hiding and teach them a lesson of how they are wrong and how they are being brainwashed,” Crumbley is heard saying in the video.

"Earth is hell," he proclaimed. "I'm not only shooting up the school because I'm mentally ill. I'm doing it to teach all the f— dunces out there to understand everything."

He also noted that Michigan does not have a death penalty which, was good because he does not want to die.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder.

A first-degree murder conviction triggers an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan, but because Crumbley was 15 at the time of the crime, he is entitled to a Miller hearing which stems from a 2012 Supreme Court decision that said mandatory life sentences without parole for people under the age of 18 violate the Eighth Amendment.

Under the rulings, underage defendants must undergo a hearing where defense attorneys can argue mitigating circumstances against the penalty. Mitigating factors can include family and home environment, the circumstances of the homicide, and the possibility of rehabilitation, according to the Michigan Bar Association.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that such harsh punishment for juvenile offenders is reserved for the "rare case and the rare defendant."

"This is the one, your honor," McDonald told the judge.

But defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin argued Crumbley is not "irreparably corrupt and without the ability to be rehabilitated.”

Crumbley sat shackled in an orange jumpsuit appearing emotionless and staring blankly throughout the hearing.

Family and friends of the victims filled the courtroom, many were unable to hold back tears and sobbed during parts of the proceeding.

Prosecutors, who are seeking life without parole, presented evidence showing that Crumbley was obsessed with being remembered in history and carefully planned his attack for months to gain notoriety.

Arguments presented to mitigate Crumbley’s sentence largely stemmed from his parents, John and Jennifer Crumbley, being portrayed as unstable, neglectful, and irresponsible for not treating his mental illness.

“My evil has fully taken over and I used to like it, but now I don't want to be evil. I want help. But my parents don't listen to me so I can't get any help,” Crumbley wrote in a journal found in his backpack the day of the shooting.

"I have completely lost my s—. ... My grades are falling, my parents hate each other, we have no money, I have zero HELP for my mental problems and it's causing me to SHOOT UP THE F— SHOOL."

In his manifesto, he apologizes to his parents for having trust in him.

“I’m ruining my life and not yours,” he said.

Crumbley’s parents who are also jailed on charges of involuntary manslaughter for their role in making the gun accessible and ignoring his need for mental health treatment.