‘Don’t Resist or I’m Going to Kill You’: DA Describes Brutal Boston Sex Assaults as NJ Lawyer Charged in 5 More Attacks
Mathew Nilo's fiancée sat behind him in court, then posted his bail and walked out with him hand-in-hand
BOSTON — Accused serial rapist-lawyer Matthew Nilo was back in a Massachusetts courtroom Thursday to face seven new counts tied to a string of rapes and sexual assaults on women in Boston dating back to 2007-2008.
Nilo pleaded not guilty to the new charges that he used threats and physical violence in five separate attacks on four women — allegedly slamming one victim to the ground so hard that it knocked her shoes off.
One of the accusers told authorities that the attacker covered her nose and mouth with a gloved hand and told her, "don't resist or I'm going to kill you," Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Feigenbaum said in court on Thursday.
Through his arraignment, the New Jersey lawyer's fiancée Laura Griffin sat behind him in the front row of the gallery.
- NJ Lawyer Was Questioned in 2008 About Boston Sex Assault and Released – Weeks Later, He Allegedly Attacked Again
- N.J. Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Sexually Assaulted 4 Additional Women in Boston
- NJ Attorney Matthew Nilo Now Accused of Sexually Assaulting Eight Women in Boston
- New Jersey Attorney Accused in Series of Boston Sexual Assaults Faces Additional Rape, Battery Charges
- Boston Woman Charged for Hitting Random Person With Car, Then Getting Out to Attack Him
Both were expressionless and stared straight ahead as Feigenbaum described the sexual assaults—five attacks on four women—near where Nilo lived at the time.
The 35-year-old Nilo pleaded not guilty and was briefly taken into custody after a magistrate imposed a $50,000 bail.
Griffin posted Nilo's bail and the two left the courthouse hand-in-hand. She is also listed as one of the parties securing the $500,000 bail that he was initially held on.
They did not answer questions from The Messenger and other reporters.
Nilo faces charges for five attacks in Boston's North End neighborhood — in addition to three rapes and another sexual assault in the city's Charlestown area.
He was arrested in connection with the Charlestown attack in May.
Prosecutors said some of the women in the North End attacks reported he threatened them with a gun.
In several of the incidents, Nilo allegedly molested the women, grabbing them around their crotch area as they attempted to fight him off, prosecutors said.
One 24-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by Nilo twice in 11 days. The second assault was so violent, the woman "was taken right out of her shoes as she fell on the sidewalk," Feigenbaum told the court.
The interior waistband of the pants worn by the woman during the second assault was tested this year and results revealed "it was 43.3 billion times more likely" that the DNA pulled from the garment belonged to Nilo than anyone else.
The details emerged following a grand jury indictment late last month charging Nilo with the seven new offenses.
In total, Nilo is accused of sexually assaulting eight women.
Joseph Cataldo, an attorney representing Nilo, said his client denies all the charges against him.
Nilo was initially tied to the cases last year when investigators searched a genealogy database in which users submit their DNA, according to prosecutors.
Investigators obtained Nilo's DNA from utensils and drinking glasses he used at corporate events to confirm Nilo as a suspect.
