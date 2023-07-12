Man Proposes Using Recording of Girlfriend’s Father Giving Blessing Just Before He Died - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Man Proposes Using Recording of Girlfriend’s Father Giving Blessing Just Before He Died

'You've got my permission as much as I can give it to you in the short time I have left'

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man planning to propose to his girlfriend asked her terminally-ill father to "bless" the marriage in a special audio recording that was made just days before the dad died.

A touching TikTok video shows the boyfriend playing the video and audio on a big-screen TV for his soon-to-be fiancé, who is at first confused, then overcome with emotion when she realizes what is happening — only to turn. around and find him on one knee and holding out the ring.

View post on TikTok

"Well son, you've got my permission as much as I can give it to you in the short time I have left on this earth," the father said in the audio message. "I know you love Emily, and I know you'll take care of her."

As the unnamed man bent down on one knee, he explained he knew it was important to get permission from Emily's father before he proposed. He said he'd spoken to her dad just three days before he passed away.

"How'd you get that [recording]?" Emily asked through tears. She excitedly agreed to marry him, and the pair embraced as loved ones cheered in the background.

The video was shared by TikToker Hannah Schibi and has been viewed over 16 million times.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.