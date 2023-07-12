Man Proposes Using Recording of Girlfriend’s Father Giving Blessing Just Before He Died
'You've got my permission as much as I can give it to you in the short time I have left'
A man planning to propose to his girlfriend asked her terminally-ill father to "bless" the marriage in a special audio recording that was made just days before the dad died.
A touching TikTok video shows the boyfriend playing the video and audio on a big-screen TV for his soon-to-be fiancé, who is at first confused, then overcome with emotion when she realizes what is happening — only to turn. around and find him on one knee and holding out the ring.
"Well son, you've got my permission as much as I can give it to you in the short time I have left on this earth," the father said in the audio message. "I know you love Emily, and I know you'll take care of her."
As the unnamed man bent down on one knee, he explained he knew it was important to get permission from Emily's father before he proposed. He said he'd spoken to her dad just three days before he passed away.
"How'd you get that [recording]?" Emily asked through tears. She excitedly agreed to marry him, and the pair embraced as loved ones cheered in the background.
The video was shared by TikToker Hannah Schibi and has been viewed over 16 million times.
