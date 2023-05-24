The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Proposed Gender Affirming Care Ban Fails in Louisiana After Republican Votes No

    State Senator Fred Mills sided with Democrats to kill the bill in committee.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    A Republican in the Louisiana state Senate has cast the deciding vote to block a bill that would have banned gender affirming care for minors.

    State Sen. Fred Mills opposed the bill during a vote in the Health and Welfare Committee Wednesday, causing it to fail 5-4—with all Democrats also voting no.

    Earlier this month, Louisiana's House passed the bill in a 71-24 vote.

    The bill would have banned doctors from performing hormone treatments, gender reassignment surgery or offering puberty-blocking drugs to those under 18.

    The Advocate, citing anonymous sources, reported that staff for   Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, worked behind the scenes to stop the bill. The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Nineteen states have banned gender affirming care for those under 18, including Missouri and Nebraska in recent weeks. In Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, court injunctions are still allowing access to some care. At least eight other states are considering similar legislation.

    Louisiana State Capitol
    Getty Images
