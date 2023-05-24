Proposed Gender Affirming Care Ban Fails in Louisiana After Republican Votes No

A Republican in the Louisiana state Senate has cast the deciding vote to block a bill that would have banned gender affirming care for minors.

State Sen. Fred Mills opposed the bill during a vote in the Health and Welfare Committee Wednesday, causing it to fail 5-4—with all Democrats also voting no.

Earlier this month, Louisiana's House passed the bill in a 71-24 vote.

The bill would have banned doctors from performing hormone treatments, gender reassignment surgery or offering puberty-blocking drugs to those under 18.

The Advocate, citing anonymous sources, reported that staff for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, worked behind the scenes to stop the bill. The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nineteen states have banned gender affirming care for those under 18, including Missouri and Nebraska in recent weeks. In Alabama, Arkansas and Texas, court injunctions are still allowing access to some care. At least eight other states are considering similar legislation.