Prominent Realtor Irma Daniels Posted About ‘Going Back to Her Roots’ Day Before Being Allegedly Murdered by Stepson
The stepson appeared in court on Friday where he reportedly broke down before a judge
Well-known New Jersey realtor Irma Daniels posted about visiting her homeland a day before her stepson allegedly beat her to death with a baseball bat.
Daniels, who came to the U.S. from Russia over a decade ago, shared a brief video on her Facebook account of scenic nature.
“Going back to my roots. My beautiful motherland with breathtaking Caucasian Mountains, ancient culture, heartbreaking history and graceful and noble people. Proud of being #Circassian,” she wrote on Tuesday, a day before she was bludgeoned to death.
John Daniels Jr., her stepson allegedly struck her in the head at a townhome on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill and then fled the scene. He was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.
Daniels Jr., 30, appeared in court on Friday where he reportedly broke down before a judge. The stepson, who is now detained without bail, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering apprehension by suppression, and hindering apprehension by providing false information. No details were revealed about his motive behind the beating.
Irma has worked as a realtor sales associate at Prominent Properties Sotheby International Realty and a realtor associate at Christie's International Real Estate, according to her Facebook profile.
In March, she posted about being awarded for her work as a realtor.
“I finally did it... After 7 years in real estate industry I finally received this distinguished award "CIRCLE OF EXCELLENCE" from NJ Board of Realtors for my accomplishments in real estate in 2022,” she wrote at the time.
