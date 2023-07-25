Prominent NYC Gynecologist Who Sexually Abused Dozens of Women Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison - The Messenger
Prominent NYC Gynecologist Who Sexually Abused Dozens of Women Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is among the survivors of Robert Hadden's abuse

Published |Updated
Ben Feuerherd
Robert HaddenUS Attorney's Office

A former gynecologist who once worked at some of New York City's most prominent hospitals has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after sexually abusing dozens of women—including the wife of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Robert Hadden, 64, tearfully addressed Judge Richard Berman at the Tuesday morning hearing before the judge formally imposed the sentence.

“I just want to say I’m very sorry for all the pain I’ve caused," he said.

The disgraced doctor's sentencing began at a hearing Monday, but the judge did not impose a formal sentence because of a legal issue that needed to be resolved.

Hadden worked for years as an OB/GYN at prestigious hospitals in Manhattan, including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. 

He was convicted at trial in January for enticing four women to travel across state lines so he could sexually abuse them under the pretense of providing medical care. 

Hadden often preyed on pregnant women and other patients who sought care related to childbirth. 

Survivors of his abuse include Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who came forward in a 2020 CNN interview and said Hadden abused her when she was seven months pregnant in 2012. 

In June, Judge Berman gave victims the opportunity to speak in court ahead of Hadden’s sentencing, which began at a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Monday. 

“Robert Hadden is a sexual predator disguised in a white coat,” one of the women, who identified herself using the pseudonym Emily Anderson, said at the hearing. 

Prosecutors requested Judge Berman sentence the serial predator to 25 years in prison, while his defense attorney sought a term of three years. 

At the hearing Monday, Hadden’s attorney, Deirdre von Dornum, said he has suffered under harsh conditions at a federal jail in New York since he was brought into custody soon after his conviction. 

A 20-year sentence, von Dornum said, would amount to essentially a life sentence. 

“Here you have somebody who has already lost everything, and you’re giving him effectively a life sentence,” Dornum said.

With AP Wires

