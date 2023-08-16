Prominent Lawyer Reveals Philly Teen Arrested for Alleged Al-Qaeda Ties Is His Son: ‘Didn’t See This Coming At All’ - The Messenger
Prominent Lawyer Reveals Philly Teen Arrested for Alleged Al-Qaeda Ties Is His Son: ‘Didn’t See This Coming At All’

'I go to court because I want people to know that Muslims are out here doing things in the community,' Qawi Abdul-Rahman said

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Qawi Abdul-Rahman in a campaign video.Rahman and Green 2023/YouTube

A prominent Philadelphia criminal defense attorney revealed his son is the 17-year-old alleged “aspiring terrorist” who was arrested and charged with contacting Al-Qaeda and buying bomb-making materials.

Qawi Abdul-Rahman told The Daily Beast he was “shocked and devasted” by the Monday raid of his home and arrest of his son, who was not named by authorities because he is a minor. 

“I didn’t see it coming at all. At all,” said Abdul-Rahman, who did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger. 

"I go to court because I want people to know that Muslims are out here doing things in the community, for the community,” he said Tuesday.

"I’m an American like everyone else.”

The charges filed against his son "represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement about the arrest.

The teenager now faces a slew of charges, including criminal conspiracy, arson, causing/risking catastrophe, possession of an instrument of crime, and weapons of mass destruction.

Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said Monday the teenager was "receiving media guidance on how to construct a bomb” from Al-Qaeda.

“He had access to firearms and had purchased materials commonly used in the construction of improvised explosive devices,” she said.

Abdul-Rahman, who recently lost a campaign to be a Common Pleas Court judge in Pennsylvania, told The Daily Beast he wasn’t home at the time of the raid, but the son accused of terrorism and his other children were. 

"I was at work, I was nowhere near the house. Just the children. It’s amazing. A man and two girls. Children. Everyone was terrified,” the lawyer said. "I talked to them when it was happening and I rushed from work to [home].”

He told the outlet he isn’t sure what to tell his two children about the incident.

“I’m not a psychiatrist, so I don’t know how to even address it,” Abdul-Rahman said.

“This is the stuff you can’t talk about…to a child, you can’t explain. Your job as a father is to protect. But I couldn’t do a thing.”

