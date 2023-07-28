A beloved pastor in Stamford, Connecticut, was struck and killed by a police car earlier this week.
On Wednesday, July 26, Tommie Jackson, a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, was crossing the street to retrieve his mail when he was fatally hit by a marked police car.
Officer Zachary Lockwood was driving the vehicle and, according to state police, "made an evasive steering maneuver" when he hit the 69-year-old pastor. Lockwood performed CPR on Jackson until medics arrived, according to the Associated Press. Jackson was then taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
When news of Jackson's death spread, many members of Stamford expressed their sadness over the loss of such a prominent leader in their community. Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons released a statement calling Jackson a friend and a "larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice."
"Rev. Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service," she wrote.
The state police report did not include details about the call to which Lockwood was responding, nor did it state how fast he was driving at the time of the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
