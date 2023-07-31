Proghozin Says Wagner Isn’t Recruiting — For Now

Wagner paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says his group is not currently recruiting fighters but was likely to do so in the future.
The future of both Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since his short uprising against the Russian defense establishment in June.
"As long as we don't experience a shortage in personnel, we don't plan to carry out a new recruitment," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted to Telegram, Reuters reported.
"However, we will be extremely grateful to you if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the Motherland needs to create a new group that will be able to protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting."
After Prigozhin suddenly ended his military group’s push towards Moscow last month he was reportedly sent into exile in Belarus, but has since met with President Vladimir Putin and was seen on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Putin and African leaders in St. Petersburg.
Many of Wagner’s troops that fought in Ukraine are now training army forces in Belarus.
Prigozhin previously said Wagner planned to increase its presence in Africa.
