A professor at Texas A&M-Commerce called out several of his students for using an AI writing program to complete assigned papers — though some later had their names cleared.

The incident, which came to light in a Reddit thread, was first reported by Rolling Stone.

In a post, Reddit user DearKick shared an email allegedly written by Dr. Jared Mumm, who teaches agricultural sciences and natural resources at the campus.

In it, the professor explains that he placed each of his students' last three essay assignments into ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence program, to see if they had used the technology to write papers.

"I have opened my own account for Chat GTP," said Mumm's apparent email to students. "I copy and paste your responses into this account and Chat GTP will tell me if the program generated the content. I put everyone's last three assignments through two separate times and if they were both claimed by Chat GTP you receive a [zero]."

Mumm explained that students would be given another assignment if they were "unhappy with the grade they see."

"You are to use 5 sources," Mumm continued in the email, referring to the new assignment. "And as I run this through that Chat GTP program if there is any inkling of its usage, not only will your grade stand in the class; but we will proceed beyond the class grade to the office of academic dishonesty and any further involvement in my classes or any others classes at this university then becomes the issue."

Mumm did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.

When reached by The Messenger, Texas A&M-Commerce officials confirmed the incident but clarified that no students failed the class or were barred from graduating, as has been reported by other outlets.

Some students have been cleared of the AI accusations since, while at least one student confessed to using the program.

"Currently, several students have been exonerated and their grades have been issued, while one student has come forward admitting his use of Chat GTP in the course," university officials said in a statement to The Messenger. "Several other students have opted to complete a new writing assignment made available to them by Dr. Mumm."

ChatGPT can often give erroneous information and is not a reliable way to spot text written by AI. In addition, the method Mumm apparently used — plugging text into ChatGPT and asking if the program had written it — can often lead the AI to falsely claim original works as its own.

Earlier this year, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, released its software to help detect AI-written text, but even the company said it was unreliable for certain requests.

Texas A&M-Commerce told The Messenger it would investigate the incident with Mumm and develop policies to address the use or misuse of AI software in the classroom. It also planned to adopt AI detection tools.

"The use of AI in coursework is a rapidly changing issue that confronts all learning institutions," they said.

In response to reports from other outlets that the incident happened at Texas A&M University, the school clarified to The Messenger that it is separate from Texas A&M-Commerce. However, they are both part of the Texas A&M System.