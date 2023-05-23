Professor Made Students Pay $99 for Subscription to Progressive Group She Ran: Lawsuit

A Michigan State University professor allegedly forced her students to fork over $99 each for a subscription to a progressive website that the professor ran, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court by two students.

The students, Nathan Barbieri and Nolan Radomski, are undergraduates enrolled in MSU’s Broad College of Business, where they took a required marketing class taught by professor Amy Wisner.

According to the lawsuit, Wisner required the 600 students in the class to subscribe to an outside organization called The Rebellion Community, which describes itself as “a social learning cooperative designed to transform society through community and radical authenticity,” according to its website. A video featuring Wisner is published on the site’s landing page.

The students allege that Wisner told them she would not personally benefit from their subscription. According to the suit, they discovered that Wisner used proceeds from the membership to donate to Planned Parenthood. It also alleges she used proceeds to fund “an RV roadtrip around the United States to co-create communities of rebels."

The lawsuit describes the students as Christians who oppose abortion and believe it is “evil to take the life of an innocent person.”

“They do not wish to become members of groups organized for the purpose of promoting messages that contradict their views,” the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges that Wisner used her marketing class “as both an audience and a source of conscripted support for her political speech,” which it said was a violation of students' First Amendment rights.

After students complained to administrators, Wisner was removed from the class and the students were given refunds for their subscriptions to The Rebellion Community, according to Michigan Live.

A spokesperson for Michigan State University confirmed to The Messenger that Wisner is no longer employed at the school, and that the business school reimbursed students for the cost of the subscription.

The lawsuit is asking that Wisner pay back the money out of her own pocket “because she’s still out there using these funds to promote ideas that our clients disagree with,” according to a press release that accompanied the filing.

According to an April Facebook post seen by Michigan Live before it was deleted, Wisner wrote: “MSU fired me because they did not want me and my guest lecturers to teach diversity, equity, and inclusion to students in the core business communication class.”

She also urged people to visit The Rebellion Community if they had concerns about "hateful rhetoric and divisiveness in America, state of our education system, daily threat of gun violence, overt racism, sexism, antisemitism, xenophobia, ableism, ageism, homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of bullying," according to the report.



On a separate website called cancelthepatriarchy.org, Wisner is listed as a founder. According to her bio, Wisner was inspired to start The Rebellion Community after she delivered a TEDx talk at MSU in 2021. In that video, Wisner describes a life journey "from conformity to rebellion."

Wisner's LinkedIn page shows that she received both a BA and Ph.D. from MSU and worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep before moving to academia. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit was brought by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian non-profit legal advocacy group, on behalf of the two students.