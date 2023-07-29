Professional Investigator Believes Missing Arizona Teen Was ‘Lured’ From Her Home Before Reappearing in Montana Four Years Later

Trent Steele, a professional investigator working with the family of a missing Arizona teen, believes the girl was lured from her home in 2020 but is now safe after reappearing at a Montana police station earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Glendale Police announced Alicia Navarro, now 18 years old, walked into a Montana police station and told officials she wanted to be taken off a missing person’s registry.

“She identified herself as Alicia Navarro and stated she understands she’s probably listed as a missing person and that she would like to get off that list so she can get a driver’s license or ID card,” Steele says about her reappearance.

In a video released by police, Navarro told law enforcement that she was not hurt. Her family, along with investigators, were shocked by the news.

Navarro was 14 when she was last seen on Sept. 15, 2019, at her Glendale, Ariz., home. Her mother, Jessica Nunez, told officials she had left a note that said she was running away, saying she was sorry but that she would be returning.

For more than three years, Nunez never gave up looking for her daughter.

About six months after she disappeared, Steele was introduced to the case by a fellow investigator.

“When we got involved in the case, one thing we felt pretty confident about was that she left home to meet somebody that she’d been corresponding with on the internet,” Steele says.

“Common sense will tell you that a 14-year-old does not walk away from her home without any help and disappears for almost four years.”

The case remains open and ongoing as various law enforcement agencies attempt to piece together what Navarro had endured for the last few years. Steele said there have not been any arrests, no one has been taken into custody and no one has been charged with a crime in connection with the case.

Attempts to reach Glendale Police, Havre Police and the FBI were unsuccessful.

“In the decade-plus of doing missing children cases, this is the most bizarre case I’ve ever been involved in,” says Steele, whose nonprofit Anti-Predator Project specializes in missing children and trafficking cases.

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023. Navarro Family/Glendale Police

He believes it will be many more weeks before they can figure out what happened to Navarro due to the “complex” nature of the case.

“We’re happy that she’s safe and she seems to be doing okay, but we need to piece together the last three-plus years of her life and figure out what’s going on, and who she's been with, obviously,” he said.

As of now, Nunez has not been reunited with her daughter, but it’s something they’re working on, Steele said.

“Jessica is overwhelmed. She’s still in a little bit of shock,” Steele said. “She’s happy that her daughter is alive and safe.”



