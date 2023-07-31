Pro-Russian Facebook Campaign Aims to Influence Public Opinion in Africa

While Russian President Vladimir Putin worked to woo African heads of state at a high-profile summit in St. Petersburg last week, Russia was waging a more subtle campaign on Facebook to influence many African nations, according to new research.

A report by Reset, a London-based nonprofit studying the impact of social media on democracy, documents a network of at least 57 French-language Facebook pages that have been promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda narratives and memes targeted at French-speaking countries in Africa. Those pages - which often share the same content, themes and graphics - have a combined follower base of more than 5.1 million users.

The content amplifies Russia’s official positions stating that the United States and NATO are to blame for the war in Ukraine. The researchers write, “A key narrative targeting local audiences is that Russia is Africa’s true friend and ally, ready to help African countries stand against French/Western colonial hegemony on the continent.”

The report's authors said that in the two weeks since Russia pulled out of a deal to allow grain exports through the Black Sea and began launching missile strikes against Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure, the network has been promoting a counter-narrative: food shortages are actually the result of western policies, and Russia will solve the crisis by providing free grain. One recent post, sharing Putin’s speech from this week’s Africa summit, includes the caption: “Russia, Africa, India: the new alliance that scares NATO.”

Bait and Switch

According to the researchers, all of the pages in this network have used a “bait-and-switch” strategy to lure in users.

They started out month ago by sharing “light and entertaining content” to build an audience before switching to overtly pro-Russian political content. The “bait” content included celebrity memes, news-of-the-weird stories or photos of scantily clad women. For most of the pages, the switch to a geopolitical focus happened in March or April. Many of the accounts included in the report brand themselves as news organizations with names like Magasin de l’info (Info Store) or Human Politik.

Some accounts now promote videos taken directly from Russian state-sponsored media outlets including RT. Others use videos from western outlets like France24 and Euronews but rebrand them with pro-Russian messages in the captions.

Many of the pages in the network share the same email addresses and contact information, suggesting they share a common creator. It’s unclear exactly which countries they are targeted at, but researchers say that around a third of the pages are linked to administrators in Cameroon. The network has been building up fast: about 30 percent of pages in the network were set up recently, between February and June of this year. This new group of pages has quickly added more than 670,000 followers, a level of growth that suggests the use of purchased followers or fake accounts.

Protesters waving Russian flags and holding a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin gather in front of the French Embassy in Kinshasa on March 1, 2023 for a demonstration against the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron. ARSENE MPIANA/AFP via Getty Images

"The network is continuously changing with new pages being added every couple of days,” Aleksandra Atanasova, Senior Researcher at Reset, told The Messenger. “The network is just a fraction of a large ecosystem of Facebook assets - pages, groups, personal profiles - that have recently been activated to spread pro-Kremlin propaganda in Africa, building up Russia's image as a reliable partner and ally compared to the West.”

The report states that “the pages in the network share hallmark characteristics of coordinated inauthentic behavior,” which is prohibited by Facebook’s policies, but only four of the pages have been deleted during the period in which Reset has been monitoring them. Facebook’s parent company Meta has not responded to a request for comment by The Messenger.

The misinformation war

While the network discussed in the report hasn't been previously documented, this isn’t the first instance of Facebook being used to spread pro-Russian propaganda in Africa. Last year, for instance, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research lab documented a network of Facebook pages drumming up support for the Wagner Group in Mali, a country where the Kremlin-backed private military company was operating despite the opposition of France, which also had a significant peacekeeping operation there. The Wagner Group is also highly active in the Central African Republic, another French-speaking country.

Africa is also hardly the only region targeted by such efforts. Campaigns to spread pro-Russian messaging on social media have been documented worldwide, most famously during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

It’s unclear how effective these campaigns are. On the one hand, African governments have at times taken a more neutral approach to the war in Ukraine than the U.S. and European governments would like, and Russian flags have become common sights at anti-Western demonstrations across the continent, including in Niger following last week's military takeover. But polls suggest the majority of public opinion on the continent favors Ukraine. Only 16 African leaders attended last week’s Russia-Africa summit, less than half the number who came to the last one in 2019.

It didn’t help that Russia’s move to exit the grain deal provoked backlash on the continent as well, with Kenya’s government describing it as a “stab in the back.”