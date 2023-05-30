Prisoner Escapes While En Route to Doctor’s Appointment

An inmate from an Ohio jail, Jason Lyle Conrad, managed to escape custody during his transport to a doctor's appointment this morning, as announced by the Summit County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.
Conrad, who was handcuffed and wearing a boot, was being transported to Summa Health medical office in Akron. However, as an officer was assisting him out of the police vehicle, he managed to slip out of his boot and made a run for it.
Standing at 5 feet 6 inches, and weighing 150 pounds, Conrad has brown hair and blue eyes.
Conrad had been previously charged with willful evasion of authorities. His other charges encompass drug possession and trafficking, and parole violation. It remains undisclosed what medical condition Conrad was being treated for at the time of his escape.
On Tuesday morning, Sheriff's deputies, Highway Patrol Troopers in Akron, and neighboring cities and townships initiated a search for the escapee. Assistance from a K-9 unit was also enlisted, as per scanner reports obtained by the Akron Beacon Journal.
