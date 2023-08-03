Prisoner Being Extradited Escapes at Savannah Airport, Manhunt Underway

An inmate escaped police custody at Savannah/ Hilton Head Airport while he was being extradited this week.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday that Joseph Baynes, who is facing stalking charges, is wanted out of Dakota County, Minnesota. He was held in custody at the Bulloch County jail in Georgia, and he signed a waiver of extradition to face those charges in Minnesota.

Lori Lynah, a spokesperson for the airport, told the Island Packet that Baynes escaped Thursday afternoon while the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was extraditing him to Minnesota, but the sheriff’s office said that Baynes did not escape while he was in their custody.

Authorities searched the woods near the main parking lot in an attempt to find him, according to the Island Packet. Officers searched for Baynes outside the buildings of the airport, according to WSAV.

“Baynes was turned over to officials from Minnesota this morning for transport. At some point, while at the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport, Baynes escaped custody. At no time were there any law enforcement officials from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office involved in the incident at the airport,” the sheriff’s office’s said in a statement.

Though Baynes is still not in custody, the search near the airport ended, according to an airport official, local news station WTOC-11 reported.

The Georgia Southern Police Department arrested the 35-year-old in June for allegedly stealing a vehicle and hindering an officer, according to court documents cited by the Island Packet. He is also facing a drug-related charge.