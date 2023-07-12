Prison Transport Driver Gets 9 Years in Prison for Raping Inmate

A former prison transport driver was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of raping a female detainee.

Rogeric Hankins, 37, was employed by the private prison company, Inmate Services Corporation. He was responsible for picking up people arrested on out-of-state warrants and transporting them back to the relevant jurisdiction, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

In late March and early April 2020, Hankins was responsible for transporting a woman from Olympia, Washington to St. Paul, Minnesota. The woman was a pretrial detainee and had not yet been convicted of any crimes.

Several days into the journey, Hankins pulled the woman into a men's bathroom at a Missouri rest stop. He demanded that she perform sexual acts and when she refused, he raped her.

Hankins accepted a plea deal in November and is expected to serve nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In response to Hankins' sentencing, officials from the Department of Justice emphasized that the assault was a violation of the woman's civil rights.

"[Hankins] is being held accountable for abusing his position of trust and authority," said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore, in a statement. "The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all citizens, including those in custody."

Officials also stressed that Hankins, and other private prison employees, should face the same consequences for their actions as any other law enforcement official.

"This sentence sends a clear message that the Justice Department is committed to protecting victims of sexual violence at the hands of any and all law enforcement officials," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, in a statement.

"The privatization of positions in law enforcement does not change the fact that these individuals can and must be held accountable when they violate our federal civil rights laws."