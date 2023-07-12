Prison Transport Driver Gets 9 Years in Prison for Raping Inmate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Prison Transport Driver Gets 9 Years in Prison for Raping Inmate

The Department of Justice said that the assault was a violation of the woman’s civil rights

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The ethics complaint against Clark also concerns his conduct related to the aftermath of the 2020 election.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A former prison transport driver was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of raping a female detainee.

Rogeric Hankins, 37, was employed by the private prison company, Inmate Services Corporation. He was responsible for picking up people arrested on out-of-state warrants and transporting them back to the relevant jurisdiction, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

In late March and early April 2020, Hankins was responsible for transporting a woman from Olympia, Washington to St. Paul, Minnesota. The woman was a pretrial detainee and had not yet been convicted of any crimes.

Several days into the journey, Hankins pulled the woman into a men's bathroom at a Missouri rest stop. He demanded that she perform sexual acts and when she refused, he raped her.

Read More

Hankins accepted a plea deal in November and is expected to serve nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In response to Hankins' sentencing, officials from the Department of Justice emphasized that the assault was a violation of the woman's civil rights.

"[Hankins] is being held accountable for abusing his position of trust and authority," said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore, in a statement. "The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all citizens, including those in custody."

Officials also stressed that Hankins, and other private prison employees, should face the same consequences for their actions as any other law enforcement official.

"This sentence sends a clear message that the Justice Department is committed to protecting victims of sexual violence at the hands of any and all law enforcement officials," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, in a statement.

"The privatization of positions in law enforcement does not change the fact that these individuals can and must be held accountable when they violate our federal civil rights laws."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.